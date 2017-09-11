This Army Wife's Heart-Wrenching Post Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

I haven't washed his regimental jacket and when I miss him a lot, I wear it. It still smells of him. https://t.co/UOUxrF7PVs pic.twitter.com/Ck1WQb3N1z — Being You (@beingyou17) September 9, 2017

An army wife's account on how she dealt with the loss of her martyred husband is doing the rounds on the Internet.From an unusual marriage proposal with a 'red pen drive' to one day waking up to the sound of gunshots and grenades, Sangeeta Akshay Girish gives us a glimpse of how the world turns upside down for the families who lose their loved ones while protecting the country.In the heart-wrenching post, she elaborates how her perfectly normal world with their daughter Naina came crumbling down after her husband Major Akshay was martyred while serving the nation."You must write about this," the last words from Girish before leaving to hunt down the militants who had taken the artillery regiment as a hostage, probably inspiring her to share her nightmarish account with all of us."In 2016, he got posted to Nagrota. We were staying in the officer’s mess as our house was not yet allotted. On November 29th, we suddenly woke up at 5:30 am to the sound of gunshots. We thought it was training but there had not been any intimation. Soon even grenades went off. At around 5:45 am, a junior came in to tell him that militants had taken the artillery regiment as hostage and he’d have to change to combat clothing. The last thing he said to me was “you must write about this," the post added.Ladies and children were put in a room guarded by the soldiers when anxious Sangeeta got in touch with her mother-in-law and Akshay's sister and had conversations with them through the morning. At 8:09 am, he texted them on the group saying he was in the firefight. This is the last time they heard from him."Jittery" Sangeeta couldn't help herself and finally made a phone call at 11:30 am which was picked up by his team members. "Major Akshay has gone to a different location," he said.Her world tore apart when the commanding officers and other officers came to meet her later that day. Three soldiers had lost their lives in the combat while saving women, children, and men who were held hostage. Akshay was one of the martyrs."Ma'am we have lost Akshay. He was martyred around 8:30 am. My world collapsed. I was inconsolable. I wish I had texted him. I wish I had hugged him goodbye. I wish I had told him I loved him one last time. But we never expect things to go wrong. I sobbed like a baby, like my soul was being ripped apart. Two other soldiers were martyred but they saved the women, children and the men who were held hostage."Fast forward to this day, Sangeeta has settled in a new home with her daughter Naina and Akshay's photographs. "He is there alive and speaking to us through the pictures and the memories we created."Along with his uniform, she has also collected all the stuff related to him."I got his uniforms, clothes and all the stuff we collected over the years in a truck. I tried hard to fight back my tears. I haven't washed his regimental jacket and when I miss him a lot, I wear it. It still smells of him."Smiling through the tears that the memories have given her, "We smile through our tears because we know that’s what he would have wanted us to do. Like they say, if you haven't felt your soul being torn apart, you haven't really loved with all you heart. Though it hurts, I will always love him," the post concludes.