This BJP Leader Wants you Send Slippers to Pakistan; Find Out Why

Tajinder Bagga, the spokesperson of the Delhi Unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to send slippers to the neighbouring country. “Let's give them slippers,” he announced, urging social media to get together to buy slippers and send it to Pakistan.

Updated:December 29, 2017, 1:55 PM IST
The outrage on Twitter over the shoe of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife isn’t ending.

Days after Pakistan said that it found ‘metal chip’ in the shoes of Jadhav’s wife and it was being examined, Twitter started trending #ChappalChorPakistan.

“For some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests, the shoes of the wife of Shri Jadhav were not returned to her after the meeting. We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard,” the statement from External Affairs Ministry read.

Now, Tajinder Bagga, the spokesperson of the Delhi Unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has gone a step ahead. Bagga, known for being a notorious troll on social media, has decided to send slippers to the neighbouring country. “Let's give them slippers,” he announced, urging social media to get together to buy slippers and send it to Pakistan.

Bagga has done it himself. Posting a screenshot of the slipper he has ordered from Amazon, Bagga said, “I have ordered slippers and sent to Pakistan High Commission.”





The BJP leader is now on a mission to start a new trend- #JutaBhejoPakistan. Bagga now wants everyone to buy slippers and send it to Pakistan, post a screenshot of their order, and, tweet it.

Responding to Bagga, Twitter users posted photos of their old, torn shoes that they would like to send to Pakistan.












