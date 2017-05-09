X

This Bride Dancing To Sia's Cheap Thrills While Getting Her Makeup Done Is Bang On

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com @Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated: May 9, 2017, 2:35 PM IST
(Photo: YouTube video screenshot)

Nowadays, weddings aren't just about coming together of two people or following traditions and cultures, it is also about creating viral videos for the Internet.

A recent video that is trending on social media has a to-be bride dancing to Sia's Cheap Thrills while she gets dressed for her special day. Unlike other brides who are nervous on their wedding day and choose to sit quietly while the makeup artist does his/her work, Amisha Bhardwaj, the would be bride, looked super confident and excited.

The video also shows Bhardwaj holding her lehenga in her hands while she grooves to the hit number in a blouse and white shorts, with her bridesmaids.

The video has garnered over 3 lakh views in less than a week on YouTube and is still going strong. Take a look.

First Published: May 9, 2017, 2:35 PM IST
