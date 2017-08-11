GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Comedian Hilariously Explains The Racism Faced By The North East Indians

Just Indian things.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:August 11, 2017, 2:49 PM IST
This Comedian Hilariously Explains The Racism Faced By The North East Indians
Just Indian things.
Racism is rampant in our country. You'll see a person throw in a racist comment about the "Chinese" looking momo bhaiyya speaking fluent Hindi while casually sipping away their favourite chai made in Assam.

People who come from the North-Eastern part of India are subjected to constant discrimination because they just don't look "Indian" enough. People hold on to their ridiculous stereotypes because what else do they know apart from making and selling momos, amirite?

Just a couple months ago during the promotion of Salman Khan flick Tubelight, 5-year-old actor Matin Rey Tangu who played a crucial part in the movie, hilariously shut down a journalist's racist question with an accurate response.



A woman member of the press asked Matin -- "Aap pehli baar India aye ho?" ("Is this your first time in India?")

"Kya?" asked the boy from Arunachal Pradesh, visibly confused with the question. Realising her mistake, the journalist was heard rephrasing: "aap pehli baar Mumbai aye ho? (Is this your first time in Mumbai?)"

To which Matin savagely responded: "India? Hum India per hi baithta hai, toh India par aayega hi kaise? (I live in India. How will I 'come' to India?)"

Now, comedian Abhineet Mishra has taken to stage to digs at our mindsets toward the North East Indians with a short 3-minute clip that will make you think.

From his friend clicking a selfie with "Mary Kom" Priyanka Chopra in Assam to his girlfriend refusing to believe he is from the North-East because he isn't "slit-eyed."

Watch the video here:

