This Comedian's Mimicry of Narendra Modi Has Left Everyone In Splits
The video of comedian Shyam Rangeela mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge show has gone viral on the Internet.
Photo credits: Shyam Rangeela / Faceboook page
A video of comedian Shyam Rangeela mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently doing rounds on the Internet.
Rangeela who appeared on Star Plus show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, made the judges of the show Akshay Kumar, Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua, and Hussain Dalal roll with laughter after he mimicked the PM in the most Modi way possible.
The viral video that is being shared on several social media platforms and WhatsApp shows Rangeela speaking as Modi while taking references to last year's demonetisation.
However, this isn't the first time Rangeela has mimicked Modi. Last year, the comedian had posted a video titled "Modi ji's reaction on Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai" on his YouTube channel that had gone insanely viral with over a million views on the platform.
According to a report in Mid-Day, comedians Zakir Khan, Hussain Dalal, and Mallika Dua who are judges on the show were asked to leave the show owing to low TRPs. The makers of the show brought Bollywood's Sajid Khan and actor Shreyas Talpade as their replacement.
Rangeela who appeared on Star Plus show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, made the judges of the show Akshay Kumar, Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua, and Hussain Dalal roll with laughter after he mimicked the PM in the most Modi way possible.
The viral video that is being shared on several social media platforms and WhatsApp shows Rangeela speaking as Modi while taking references to last year's demonetisation.
However, this isn't the first time Rangeela has mimicked Modi. Last year, the comedian had posted a video titled "Modi ji's reaction on Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai" on his YouTube channel that had gone insanely viral with over a million views on the platform.
According to a report in Mid-Day, comedians Zakir Khan, Hussain Dalal, and Mallika Dua who are judges on the show were asked to leave the show owing to low TRPs. The makers of the show brought Bollywood's Sajid Khan and actor Shreyas Talpade as their replacement.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Skipper Virat Kohli is After All a Man, Not Machine
- Upcoming New Suzuki Swift AllGrip Does Off-Roading - Watch Video
- Kangana Ranaut Raises The Bar For Airport Outfits With Her Recent Choices
- Upcoming Royal Enfield 750 Interceptor – All You Need To Know
- Gayle Left Masseuse in Tears After Cricketer 'Exposed Himself': Court