This Day In 1929, Popeye The Sailor Made His Debut In Thimble Theatre Comic Strip

In 1929, the cartoon character Popeye the Sailor, created by Elzie Crisler Segar, made his debut in the "Thimble Theatre" comic strip.

It was in 1919 that Elzie Segar's first Thimble Theatre came out and ever since, the characters have been loved by one and all.

Originally the strip's focus was the Oly's family. The Oyl's featured Olive - the well-known romantic interest of Popeye and Castor - her brother, Nana - her mother and Cole - her father. However, later the character of Popeye became the central point of the strip.

It was in the 10th year of Segar's Thimble Theatre strip that Popeye - the sailor man made its first appearance and soon the character became extremely popular. It grabbed people's attention and eventually became the main focus of the strip. In fact, it became one of the most popular properties of King Features' during the 1930s.

(Photo: News18.com)