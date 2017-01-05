This Graphic Designer's Chocolate Bars-Themed Resume Looks Perfect

First impression is the last impression, if you don’t believe in this idiom, you probably will now.

April Hansen, a graphic designer based out of Brooklyn, USA, is making headlines for creating one of the most unique, literally out-of-the-box curriculum vitaes.

Unlike most of us whose resumes are made of chunks of texts written in a standard format followed since ages, Hansen took the CV design game to a totally different level. And why not? Designers are expected to present something different all the time and Hansen totally nailed it this time.

Her resume was everything special, creative and unique.

Taking inspiration from Adobe’s design programs, Hansen made her resume in the form of chocolate bars. Yes, you got it right! And although the content of her resume was on chocolate bars, it still had all the relevant information that a prospective employee would be expecting to see in it.

On Behance, where she published her unconventional resume, she wrote, "Ritter Sport chocolate bars designed to imitate the Adobe Suite's core design programs. Created as a leave-behind for a job interview, or to send to firms I'm applying to."

After seeing Hansen's work, a few took to social media platforms to appreciate her work and shared her project too. Take a look.

Designer April Hansen Creates #Adobe Inspired Chocolate Bars For Job Interviews And Clients 👍 pic.twitter.com/4erzkmEA3L — Daniel Marsh  (@Danny_Marsh96) January 4, 2017

En cuestión de curriculums, a nadie le amarga un dulce... Golosa propuesta curricular de la diseñadora April Hansen https://t.co/ZB9Ln0Ylrh pic.twitter.com/Gwsgfi8Oae — Juan Boronat (@lasblogenpunto) December 29, 2016

The project was published by Hansen on May 2, 2016, and we are hoping that by now Hansen must have got a job for herself. We are also guessing that all her interviews would have ended on a sweet note!