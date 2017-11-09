This Guy's Humble Request To IndiGo Airline Has Left Everyone In Splits
Hint: It is related to the recent controversy after a shocking video showing two IndiGo Airlines staffers pinning a flyer down to the ground surfaced on the Internet.
IndiGo airline has become the butt of jokes ever since a video showing two staffers of the airline pinning a flyer down to the ground and thrashing him has surfaced on the Internet.
Jokes, memes, cheeky advertisements followed as IndiGo faced the ultimate wrath of the social media.
From fake viral picture masquerading as a Jet Airways' campaign to legit savage campaign run by rival Air India (which they later deleted) taking a dig at the airline, we saw it all.
As the outrage storm is slowly beginning to settle down, a Twitter user that goes by the handle @rohitchoube on the micro-blogging site has a very special request to the airline.
Tagging the official Twitter account of Indigo airline, he wrote, "I need help for tomorrow's mumbai delhi flight...Can somebody please respond .."
On receiving no response, he again wrote to the airline.
Assuming the user was reaching out for assistance, the airline finally responded.
And guess what the special help @rohitchoube needed from the airline? He wanted them to beat up his boss who was travelling to Delhi by the 3 pm flight. Ouch.
This hilarious exchange has left everyone in splits and his special request tweet has garnered 1000 retweets on the platform.
The Indigo drama unfolded on October 15. The man in blue shirt, Vinay Katiyal, and staff members argued over something before entering a scuffle. Katyal could be seen muttering his way through these staffers to a bus waiting for him to board it. One of the staff members, visibly annoyed, behind him, took an offence, asked the bus to move and his colleague not to let Katyal get on it.
In the video, Katyal is asking the staffer, "How dare you touch me?" Katyal, then, grabbed the staff member by his lapel, and the two people got involved in a fistfight.
After the social media uproar, the company issued an apology.
The airline added, "Treating our customers with respect is core to what we do. Every day we take tens of thousands of happy customers to where they need to get to. It is for this reason that customers choose IndiGo more number of times than any other airline in the country. An incident happened in Delhi airport which is entirely the opposite of this and against what we stand for at IndiGo. The video of this incident came to our attention and we took action. Even while the investigation was going on we immediately suspended the involved employees. I personally spoke to the customer and apologised to him the very same day. Whatever may have been the provocation, our staff were completely out of line and didn't follow laid down procedures.... Under the code of conduct violation, this incident was investigated by the designated committee and stern action was taken against the staff who was he main culprit by immediately terminating his employment. He was the one found instigating and aggravating the situation. He is the exact opposite of what IndiGo's customer service aims to be."
Dude... that was epic... ROFL— KJ (@kjhabak) November 8, 2017
Nice bro... वैसे बॉस की कुटाई हुई या नही !??— Yogesh Lingwal (@YogeshLingwal) November 8, 2017
Suna hai indigo wale supaari le rahe hain peetne ki ??— Dr.Minakshi Mishra (@savethesaviours) November 8, 2017
😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PIvrsEqOvH— sharon lama (@sharon_lama) November 8, 2017
We condemn the actions of our staff & have taken stern action. We truly apologize for this. Such behavior is unacceptable - @AdityaGhosh6E pic.twitter.com/lGNT8An7rQ— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 7, 2017