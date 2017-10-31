This Hilarious Cake Delivery Goof-Up By Zomato Has A Sweet Ending

I ordered bday cake off Zomato.(didn't specify message to be added) Bakers took generic instructions in my profile & ran with it, I guess pic.twitter.com/xo7iEZN1MU — Priya Iyengar (@TweetAPriya) October 27, 2017

so the Zomato team kindly reached out to me with an explanation.. few chuckles were shared and matter closed. — Priya Iyengar (@TweetAPriya) October 27, 2017

.@Zomato..aww, you guys.. thank you for the cake. PS. I saw what you did there with the message pic.twitter.com/WVfZgnCAuu — Priya Iyengar (@TweetAPriya) October 27, 2017

Customers are always on the verge of a meltdown when their demands aren't met. This often results in frustrated chats with the poor customer care executives who are usually at the receiving end. But there are instances where interactions with the customer care executives turn hilarious, while some go insanely viral on the Internet.Priya Iyengar, a Mumbai resident, ordered a cake from Zomato - a restaurant search and discovery service - and didn't leave a message to be written on the cake. This resulted in bakery ending up writing generic delivery instructions on the cake - "No garlic, food must be spicy."Iyengar took to the microblogging site Twitter to share the gaffe by the bakery. "I ordered bday cake off Zomato.(didn't specify message to be added) Bakers took generic instructions in my profile & ran with it, I guess," she wrote.The photo of the cake with the unusual message caught many eyes on the platform as it went viral with over 1500 retweets in no time.A couple of hours later, Iyengar wrote, "so the Zomato team kindly reached out to me with an explanation.. few chuckles were shared and matter closed."After a few chuckles and explanation by Zomato, to make up for their error, the restaurant-aggregator decided to send another cake to Iyengar. Apologising to her, the cake read, "Sorry from Zomato, this cake is not spicy."Although I did not even tag anyone, Zomato quickly reached out to me, then the bakery, and called me back with an explanation. Then they went the extra mile, and sent me a new cake to make up for the earlier one," she told The Indian Express.This isn't the first time Zomato has made it to the news. Last year a hilarious yet innocent exchange with a staff member at restaurant finding service had gone viral on Twitter.