GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

This Image From Kangana Ranaut's Explosive Interview Has Gone Viral

Kangana Ranaut is referring to Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan here in the meme that has now gone viral. (Photo credits: Aap Ki Adalat/IndiaTV)

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 8, 2017, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Image From Kangana Ranaut's Explosive Interview Has Gone Viral
Kangana Ranaut is referring to Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan here in the meme that has now gone viral. (Photo credits: Aap Ki Adalat/IndiaTV)
After sparking the nepotism debate, Kangana Ranaut recently reopened the Hrithik Roshan-chapter in an interaction with CNN News18's Rajeev Masand and India TV's Rajat Kapoor.

The actress, who is currently gearing up for her next release, Simran, knows how to put things in perspective. She does not mince words and has no qualms about accepting her past.

The Queen is back in the news for making comments on the legal battle with actor Hrithik Roshan last year, and demanding an apology from him and his father Rakesh Roshan. The actress says it has nothing to do with publicity stunts and she has answers to all the queries.




Issues between the two began when Kangana hinted at Hrithik being her "ex-boyfriend" when she said in an interview that she fails to understand "why exes do silly things to get your attention".

The series of interviews not only took the nation by a storm but also inspired the Internet janta to crack a lot of jokes.

And now, Twitterati has somehow taken notice of the subtitles from the controversial India TV's interview where Kangana says:

"Tum aur tumhare pitaji ke paas toh duniya bhar ka paisa hai, (You and your father have all the money in the world)."

Twitter users wasted no time in making highly relatable memes around the image.

#1



#2

#3



#4

#5



#5

#6



#7

#8



#9

#10



#11

#12



#13

#14



#15

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Telangana CM's New Rs 300-CR Office

Watch: Telangana CM's New Rs 300-CR Office

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES