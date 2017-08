Indian Band Sings Pakistan's National Anthem as Independence Day Gift

Great gesture. Thank you Acapella Band Voxchord. Lets hope we can solve Kashmir issue & have everlasting peace! https://t.co/fHXXfyZF1R pic.twitter.com/V7Q5P3TjQj — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 12, 2017

A world where there's only peace. Indian A Capella band #VoxChord has sent an Independence Day gift to #Pakistan. So many emotions! 🇵🇰💚💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KiFpbCrrIq — Patari (@patarimusic) August 12, 2017

Indian Acapella Band Voxchord sing Pakistan #NationalAnthem as a gift for their #IndependenceDay#IndPak Dosti Jai Ho 🇮🇳🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/o1bH8jwUmZ — ♔Jameel Ahmed (@iamjameelahmed) August 11, 2017

There are no two thoughts about the constant unrest between India and Pakistan. Sport, cinema, and art have often been used as a medium to diffuse the situation between the two nations and boost the friendly talks, the situation at the border always remains tense.As Pakistan celebrates its 70th Independence Day today, an Indian music group has given it a beautiful birthday present by singing -- A Capella version -- of its national anthem, "Pak Sarzamin."The video has also been featured in the Pakistan's newspaper Dawn. The newspaper wrote , "The surprise offering comes just days before Aug 14 and features the singers in a monochrome video. Free of any instruments, the song is quite a treat to listen to."Voxchord makes use of the A Capella technique to create a version giving heavy emphasis to the stirring lyrics, which are in highly Persianised Urdu, as reported by Scroll The video has garnered over 132k views on YouTube channel , 480k views on the Facebook page