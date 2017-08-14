GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Band Sings Pakistan's National Anthem as Independence Day Gift

“This is our way of wishing you, Happy Birthday Pakistan.”

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:August 14, 2017, 12:24 PM IST
There are no two thoughts about the constant unrest between India and Pakistan. Sport, cinema, and art have often been used as a medium to diffuse the situation between the two nations and boost the friendly talks, the situation at the border always remains tense.

As Pakistan celebrates its 70th Independence Day today, an Indian music group has given it a beautiful birthday present by singing -- A Capella version -- of its national anthem, "Pak Sarzamin."

The video has also been featured in the Pakistan's newspaper Dawn. The newspaper wrote, "The surprise offering comes just days before Aug 14 and features the singers in a monochrome video. Free of any instruments, the song is quite a treat to listen to."

The two-minute video begins with the group members holding up placards:


national anthem 1

national anthem 2

national anthem 3

national anthem 4

national anthem 5

Voxchord makes use of the A Capella technique to create a version giving heavy emphasis to the stirring lyrics, which are in highly Persianised Urdu, as reported by Scroll.


The video has garnered over 132k views on YouTube channel, 480k views on the Facebook page.








Twitterati too took notice of the video and thanked the band for their heartwarming gesture.

















