This Indian Fusion Choreography On Humma Humma Is Winning The Internet

The 90s song Humma Humma from the movie Bombay, composed by ace music composer AR Rahman, became an instant hit when it first released. And when the song was rearranged by music composer Tanishk Bagchi and producers roped in Badshah for giving it the modern 'rap' touch for Ok Jaanu it received mixed reactions.

While some liked the remake, Remo Fernandes, the original singer of the song, slammed the redone version.

But this Indian fusion dance on the song is being well received by one and all.

Filmed and directed by Alex Kennedy, the dance has been co-choreographed by Satvik Mahajan and uploaded on YouTube on January 13 by Priya Kumar.

The dance performance, which has a perfect fusion of modern and traditional forms, is a treat for the eyes.

Watch the video here :