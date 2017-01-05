This Indian Wedding At The Burj Al Arab Terrace Is Like A Dream Come True

Every individual dreams of making his/her wedding an event that the world talks about but unfortunately, not many have the privilege of turning their dreams into reality. But for this Indian couple - Vivek Bhatia and Shruti - turning a dream wedding into a real life fairytale-like event wasn't that difficult.

Not only did the duo choose one of the most luxurious hotels in the world as their venue to tie the knot, they also became the first couple to marry at the Burj Al Arab Terrace which opened last year.

Apart from the various expectations from one's own wedding, the one thing that tops the list of priorities for every bride and groom is to to make the day an extremely special, memorable and a lavish yet chic affair. And both Vivek and Shruti - left no stone unturned to make their special day and turn it into an extraordinary one.

And a Dubai-based event management company Event Chic Designs, helped the couple plan their wedding at the iconic seven-star hotel on December 17, 2016.

The theme for the wedding was romantic classic and a lot of whites, off-whites and peaches were used keeping in mind the couple's choices. Also, crystal clouds and flowers were used to make the venue look stunning.

The event which had around 500 guests in attendance, had an Indian band play throughout the night. But the highlight of the event was the entry of the bride and groom.

"There was complete blackout when the bride and groom entered, and then spotlights were on them. The two led the whole walk through the pool area and then the cake-cutting happened after which there were fireworks for around 3 minutes," said Jardel Silva, designer of the wedding, to News18.com.

(Photo: Event Chic Designs)

On being asked what was it like working with an Indian couple and planning their wedding in Dubai he said, "It was absolutely a great experience. We were coordinating on everything including the cards, entertainment etc and the bride and groom were really into the designing decisions. The whole process took about four months."

Here are some amazing pictures of the grand wedding and they sure are a visual treat. Take a look.

(Photo: Event Chic Designs)

The firm had planned a scenic sunset gateway entrance for the lovely bride and groom.

A picture of the gorgeous bride, embellishments and the beautiful bouquet.

The amazing fireworks that left everyone stunned. It seemed truly magical.

On May 25, 2016, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai opened the Burj Al Arab Terrace. And in September, the doors to the Terrace was opened for public, meaning for people who weren't hotel guests.