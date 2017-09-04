GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Is How Social Media Reacted After Kangana Ranaut's Explosive Interview

Kangana Ranaut is back in the news for making comments on the legal battle with actor Hrithik Roshan last year, and demanding an apology from him and his father Rakesh Roshan. (Photo credits: Filmkraft Productions Pvt. Ltd)

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 4, 2017, 11:34 AM IST
After sparking the nepotism debate, Kangana Ranaut recently reopened the Hrithik Roshan-chapter in an interaction with CNN News18's Rajeev Masand and India TV's Rajat Kapoor. The actress, who is currently gearing up for her next release, Simran, knows how to put things in perspective. She does not mince words and has no qualms about accepting her past.

The Queen is back in the news for making comments on the legal battle with actor Hrithik Roshan last year, and demanding an apology from him and his father Rakesh Roshan. The actress says it has nothing to do with publicity stunts and she has answers to all the queries.

Issues between the two began when Kangana hinted at Hrithik being her "ex-boyfriend" when she said in an interview that she fails to understand "why exes do silly things to get your attention".




The actress lodged a legal complaint against Hrithik for "misusing" the confidential emails and photographs of the time when they were together.

Hrithik later filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell, claiming an imposter had been emailing Kangana from a bogus email ID, pretending to be him.






Kangana also brought in the topic of nepotism and accused Karan Johar of giving preference to lineage over talent, which has given him the title of "Flag Bearer of Nepotism".







After her explosive interviews were aired, Twitter was flooded with reactions, some in favour of the actress while some thought she was beating the dead horse.

















































Meanwhile, Susanne Khan has supported her former husband in the ongoing ugly spat between him and Kangana Ranaut.

While posting a selfie on Instagram, Khan wrote:

"There is no allegation or a sad evil plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #mafamilia #powerofthetruth #pureheart."







(With IANS inputs)

