This Is How Twitterati Reacted After Congress-Backed NSUI Won Top DU Posts
"The morning colleges of the varsity recorded voter turnout of 45.3 percentage. The consolidated figure will be revealed after the final tally," S B Babbar, DUSU Chief Election Officer, said earlier. He later told PTI that the final tally of the elections was 43 per cent.
As the day wore, the final results were out. NSUI won President and Vice-President posts as the ABVP came out victorious on the secretary post. After the university declared joint secretary for the ABVP, the NSUI had asked for a recount.
#BREAKING -- #NSUI makes a comeback in #DUSUElection2017 after 5 years; Setback to ABVP #LIVE: https://t.co/4bD9t7aAVI pic.twitter.com/BiA28etSgt— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 13, 2017
Eventually, NSUI ended up winning the top two posts of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), leaving two for its rival -- Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is linked to the BJP.
The final tally:
President: NSUI (16299), ABVP (14709). Vice-president: NSUI (16431), ABVP (16256). Secretary: ABVP (17156), NSUI (14532).
As soon as the news hit the microblogging site, users rejoiced while some took a dig at ABVP. Esctatic Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations @nsui on a stellar performance & Pres win in DUSU! Thank students of DU for reposing faith in Congress ideology #NSUIWinsDU"
Congratulations @nsui on a stellar performance & Pres win in DUSU! Thank students of DU for reposing faith in Congress ideology #NSUIWinsDU https://t.co/amUF6owutt— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 13, 2017
Some technical issues are being reported from DU. #DUSUelection2017— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) September 13, 2017
I don't care who would win..but you all idiots must clean DU campus.. #DUSUelection2017 pic.twitter.com/kEQrsqRZOu— Jay Acharya (@JAY__ACHARYA) September 13, 2017
Left swept JNU— Zeeshan Mhaskar (@MhaskarChief) September 13, 2017
NSUI swept PU
Now, NSUI is sweeping DU too.
Meanwhile, ABVP is sweeping floors of all universities
DU is biggest sample of 'Opinion of Youth' across the India.Their result shd worry many.Forced Nationalism will not work in campus.— Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) September 13, 2017
ABVP ka gundagardi may not have FIRs but has lack of votes. #DUSUelection2017— richa singh (@richa_singh) September 13, 2017
#NSUIwinsDU is the sign Youth started loosing faith in Modi ji— seema (@seemaadhikari) September 13, 2017
After a long spell of 5 years, here are the Winners .. Who Won #DelhiUniversity for #NSUI #DUSUElection2017 #Rocky .@nsui .@Fairoz_JK pic.twitter.com/6OScrhOxQc— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) September 13, 2017
Thank you for beating us up in Ramjas, ABVP. It contributed to your rout in #DUSUElections today.— Arnav Das Sharma (@arnav_d) September 13, 2017
What a comeback NSUI guys!! Only students and youngsters can change the discourse of this country. #DUSUpolls2017— Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) September 13, 2017
झूठ का और झुमलो का दौर ख़त्म— varyam kaur (@varyamkaur094) September 13, 2017
सच्चाई और विकास का दौर शुरु #NSUIwinsDU #DUdumpsABVP
#DUSUElection2017 counting gets over .. #NSUI supporters starts celebrations in DU ... #NSUI , #ABVP pic.twitter.com/oGysIFnUzk— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) September 13, 2017
Dear @ABVPVoice , Time to come up with new slogan # BMKJ , Hindu khatre main hain, Soldiers dying in border 😌😌😌 #DUSUElection2017— Madhuri Danthala (@Madhuism_) September 13, 2017
Too small an election to matter much, but often u need to improve on small signals, else big losses happen.#DUSUelection2017— Ishkaran S. Bhandari (@Ish_Bhandari) September 13, 2017
ABVP where are you?— Keerthi🌹 (@realkeerthi) September 13, 2017
#DUSUelection2017
Top Congress accounts too joined the party.
Rajasthan, Punjab and now Delhi University all have chosen to be free from RSS-BJP's goondagardi wing aka ABVP. Badhai! #NSUIWinsDU— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) September 13, 2017
Congratulations @nsui on an outstanding performance in #DUSUelection2017. A triumph for liberal values on campus. #NSUIwinsDU Proud of you!— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2017
Congratulations to @nsui for winning #DUSUElection2017 and to all DU students. #NSUIWinsDU— MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) September 13, 2017
Heartiest Congratulations to @nsui for a mammoth victory in #DUSUelection2017— Rizwan Arshad (@ArshadRizwan) September 13, 2017
Tremendous leadership by @Fairoz_JK #NSUIwinsDU
Its a triumph of liberal and secular values. Student community reject politics of hatred and stand for campus freedom.#NSUIwinsDU— Roji M John (@rojimjohn) September 13, 2017
