This Is How Twitterati Reacted After Congress-Backed NSUI Won Top DU Posts

Congratulations @nsui on a stellar performance & Pres win in DUSU! Thank students of DU for reposing faith in Congress ideology #NSUIWinsDU https://t.co/amUF6owutt — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 13, 2017

Some technical issues are being reported from DU. #DUSUelection2017 — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) September 13, 2017

I don't care who would win..but you all idiots must clean DU campus.. #DUSUelection2017 pic.twitter.com/kEQrsqRZOu — Jay Acharya (@JAY__ACHARYA) September 13, 2017

Left swept JNU

NSUI swept PU

Now, NSUI is sweeping DU too.



Meanwhile, ABVP is sweeping floors of all universities — Zeeshan Mhaskar (@MhaskarChief) September 13, 2017

DU is biggest sample of 'Opinion of Youth' across the India.Their result shd worry many.Forced Nationalism will not work in campus. — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) September 13, 2017

ABVP ka gundagardi may not have FIRs but has lack of votes. #DUSUelection2017 — richa singh (@richa_singh) September 13, 2017

#NSUIwinsDU is the sign Youth started loosing faith in Modi ji — seema (@seemaadhikari) September 13, 2017

Thank you for beating us up in Ramjas, ABVP. It contributed to your rout in #DUSUElections today. — Arnav Das Sharma (@arnav_d) September 13, 2017

What a comeback NSUI guys!! Only students and youngsters can change the discourse of this country. #DUSUpolls2017 — Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) September 13, 2017

Dear @ABVPVoice , Time to come up with new slogan # BMKJ , Hindu khatre main hain, Soldiers dying in border 😌😌😌 #DUSUElection2017 — Madhuri Danthala (@Madhuism_) September 13, 2017

Too small an election to matter much, but often u need to improve on small signals, else big losses happen.#DUSUelection2017 — Ishkaran S. Bhandari (@Ish_Bhandari) September 13, 2017

Rajasthan, Punjab and now Delhi University all have chosen to be free from RSS-BJP's goondagardi wing aka ABVP. Badhai! #NSUIWinsDU — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) September 13, 2017

Congratulations @nsui on an outstanding performance in #DUSUelection2017. A triumph for liberal values on campus. #NSUIwinsDU Proud of you! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2017

Its a triumph of liberal and secular values. Student community reject politics of hatred and stand for campus freedom.#NSUIwinsDU — Roji M John (@rojimjohn) September 13, 2017

A total of 43 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections on Tuesday. As the final votes were being counted, NSUI took a lead in three seats. The comeback for the Congress-backed student union was after a 5-year downward spiral."The morning colleges of the varsity recorded voter turnout of 45.3 percentage. The consolidated figure will be revealed after the final tally," S B Babbar, DUSU Chief Election Officer, said earlier. He later told PTI that the final tally of the elections was 43 per cent.As the day wore, the final results were out. NSUI won President and Vice-President posts as the ABVP came out victorious on the secretary post. After the university declared joint secretary for the ABVP, the NSUI had asked for a recount.Eventually, NSUI ended up winning the top two posts of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), leaving two for its rival -- Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is linked to the BJP.President: NSUI (16299), ABVP (14709). Vice-president: NSUI (16431), ABVP (16256). Secretary: ABVP (17156), NSUI (14532).As soon as the news hit the microblogging site, users rejoiced while some took a dig at ABVP. Esctatic Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations @nsui on a stellar performance & Pres win in DUSU! Thank students of DU for reposing faith in Congress ideology #NSUIWinsDU"