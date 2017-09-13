GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Is How Twitterati Reacted After Congress-Backed NSUI Won Top DU Posts

NSUI won President and Vice-President as the ABVP came out victorious on the secretary post.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 13, 2017, 6:39 PM IST
A total of 43 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections on Tuesday. As the final votes were being counted, NSUI took a lead in three seats. The comeback for the Congress-backed student union was after a 5-year downward spiral.

"The morning colleges of the varsity recorded voter turnout of 45.3 percentage. The consolidated figure will be revealed after the final tally," S B Babbar, DUSU Chief Election Officer, said earlier. He later told PTI that the final tally of the elections was 43 per cent.

As the day wore, the final results were out. NSUI won President and Vice-President posts as the ABVP came out victorious on the secretary post. After the university declared joint secretary for the ABVP, the NSUI had asked for a recount.





Eventually, NSUI ended up winning the top two posts of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), leaving two for its rival -- Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is linked to the BJP.


The final tally:

President: NSUI (16299), ABVP (14709). Vice-president: NSUI (16431), ABVP (16256). Secretary: ABVP (17156), NSUI (14532).

As soon as the news hit the microblogging site, users rejoiced while some took a dig at ABVP. Esctatic Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations @nsui on a stellar performance & Pres win in DUSU! Thank students of DU for reposing faith in Congress ideology #NSUIWinsDU"


















































Top Congress accounts too joined the party.
















