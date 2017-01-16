This Mannequin Challenge Video On Bengaluru Mass Molestation Is A Must Watch

The recent incident of Bengaluru mass molestation on New Year's eve shook the entire nation. The shocking and shameful incident which took place on Bengaluru's M G Road and Brigade Road despite nearly 1,500 police personnel being deployed in the city, raised concerns over the safety of women in India.

Women who faced the situation came out in the open to tell what transpired that fateful day, while some wrote Facebook posts, others got their version published through various media publishers. In fact, several videos surfaced on social media which showed women being manhandled and no one really cared to do anything about it.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara blamed women for dressing provocatively and inviting harassment while reacting to the Bengaluru case and a few days later, the incident died its natural death. No one is talking about it anymore. No one is questioning. But a Facebook page by the name Autumn Worldwide is doing its bit to not let the debate die down.

On January 11, the people in charge on the page posted a mannequin challenge video titled Don't Be A Mannequin. But unlike other mannequin challenge videos which are made with the sole purpose of fun, this one had a message for everybody - Don't be A Mannequin.

The video very accurately and in a very touching manner shows how when something as unfortunate as the Bengaluru incident takes place, people around don't react, they become mannequins. And the video has gone viral for all the right reasons. In about two days, the video has garnered over 5 lakh views and nearly 9 thousand shares. Take a look.



However, after the video of a girl being molested by scooter-borne boys in Kammanahalli went viral, Bengaluru police arrested four persons in connection with the case.