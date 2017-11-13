This Mention Of Indian Cricketers On 'The Big Bang Theory' Has Left Many Unimpressed
Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar found a special mention by Indian astrophysicist Rajesh Koothrappali, played by Kunal Nayyar.
Photo credits: CBS / YouTube screenshot
Nayyar along with Howard Wolowitz, played by Simon Helberg, are seen discussing cricket at a match screening at a bar.
Wolowitz asks Raj (Rajesh), "I don’t get how you can enjoy cricket, it makes no sense!"
To which Raj responds, "That's Ravichandran Ashwin, he is amazing. He makes Hardik Pandya look like Bhuvneshwar Kumar."
Clearly baffled by this, "Woah, woah, woah! Save syllables for the rest of us," says Wolowitz.
Here's the video:
The @bigbangtheory is actually talking cricket. What? pic.twitter.com/ssHR6QciS1— Stephen Rooke (@srookejd) November 10, 2017
The show which is often criticised by social media for losing its funny many, many seasons ago didn't get much appreciation for this "funny" mention of the Indian cricketers in one of its 11th season episodes.
'R.Ashwin makes Hardik Pandya look like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. ' This statement makes less sense than the entire TBBT show.— Shree (@thefraudbrahmin) November 13, 2017
Raj doesn't make sense here but yay for ash!— koushik sridar (@koushikmacho) November 10, 2017
Just for the sake of setting up the syllable joke?
I imagine the yuckiness I'm feeling at the nonsense analogy in this scene is how scientists must feel at *everything* else in this show all the time. https://t.co/9ooPhAAGWu— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) November 10, 2017
Seriously @kunalnayyar you let them write "@ashwinravi99 Ravichandran Ashwin makes @hardikpandya7 look like @BhuviOfficial Bhuvneshwar Kumar"? Did you even watch the India New Zealand series? https://t.co/sv0SWCf3oM #BigBangTheory #Cricket— Sriram Venkitachalam (@SriramVenkit) November 10, 2017
Yeah! Although I didn't understand what Raj meant by "Ashwin makes Hardin Pandya look like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar." Doesn't make sense to me.— S R (@SharanyaR1999) November 12, 2017
That statement, however, makes no sense. :)— अक्षय (@iyerakshay) November 10, 2017
But congratulations @ashwinravi99. You are now a star in USA.
However, there were some who appreciated the mention.
LOOOL “Thats Ravichandran Ashwin, he is amazing he makes Hardik Pandya look like Bhuveshwar Kumar” When Big bang theory meets ICT 😂 pic.twitter.com/kYgqIDWTEZ— Naveen Samy (@ImNsamy) November 11, 2017
Raj to Howard: That's Ravichandran Ashwin, he's amazing. He makes Hardik Pandya look like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar! 😂— Srini Mama 💲 (@SriniMama16) November 10, 2017
Sathya Nadella's favourite cricketer features in #BigBangTheory today. @ashwinravi99 taps into the US market & fast becoming a global commodity! #AalaporanThamizhan pic.twitter.com/3t0vkHLYN7
