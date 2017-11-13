This Mention Of Indian Cricketers On 'The Big Bang Theory' Has Left Many Unimpressed

'R.Ashwin makes Hardik Pandya look like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. ' This statement makes less sense than the entire TBBT show. — Shree (@thefraudbrahmin) November 13, 2017

In a recent episode of the popular American sitcom The Big Bang Theory, Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got a special mention by Indian astrophysicist Rajesh Koothrappali, played by Kunal Nayyar.Nayyar along with Howard Wolowitz, played by Simon Helberg, are seen discussing cricket at a match screening at a bar.Wolowitz asks Raj (Rajesh), "I don’t get how you can enjoy cricket, it makes no sense!"To which Raj responds, "That's Ravichandran Ashwin, he is amazing. He makes Hardik Pandya look like Bhuvneshwar Kumar."Clearly baffled by this, "Woah, woah, woah! Save syllables for the rest of us," says Wolowitz.Here's the video:The show which is often criticised by social media for losing its funny many, many seasons ago didn't get much appreciation for this "funny" mention of the Indian cricketers in one of its 11th season episodes.However, there were some who appreciated the mention.