4-min read

This Mumbai Guy Found A Baby In Auto, Twitter Comes To His Rescue

Mumbai based 26-year-old Hemant Sharma found a 3-5 day old baby in a closed auto and asked Twitter for help. Mumbai Police took notice of his tweet and came to the rescue!

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 20, 2017, 1:31 PM IST
Photo credits: @Jugadu_banda / Twitter
The Internet is plagued with trolls and abusive accounts that when you come across that rare positive story on your timeline, it leaves a broad smile on your face.

A Mumbai based guy found a 3-5 day-old baby in a closed auto. Unsure how to go about it, he took to Twitter and asked netizens for help.

With the Twitter handle @Jugadu_banda, 26-year-old Hemant Sharma, attached the photos of the infant and wrote, "Found this 3 to 5 day year old kid in closed auto. Please help me guys. I’ve no idea what to do? #help"





Several users on the platform came up with suggestions.

















Soon, the Mumbai Police took notice of his tweet and came to the rescue. The official Mumbai Police account replied to Sharma's tweet asking him for his contact details.






Mumbai Police acted swiftly and within no time shared a picture of the baby in the arms of a female constable.





Sharma later tweeted a photo of himself holding the baby as suggestions and inquiries about baby's safety and health kept flooding in.

He wrote, "For all who’s asking for baby’s health. She’s just doing fine. She’s Stopped shivering too!"




Hospitalised in Sion hospital (Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital), the baby is undergoing medical tests.





The official Twitter account of Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) confirmed the incident on Monday morning and congratulated Sharma for ensuring child's safety.

".@Jugadu_banda alert citizens like you on the streets of Mumbai, play a major role in making it a safe city! Thank you for making sure the child reaches safe hands #ThankYouMumbai"




Going a mile ahead, Sharma is also working on baby's adoption.








Sharma's heroic efforts to ensure baby's safety and Mumbai Police's prompt response didn't go unnoticed on the platform as many came forward and congratulated both.
































