This Mumbai Guy Found A Baby In Auto, Twitter Comes To His Rescue
Mumbai based 26-year-old Hemant Sharma found a 3-5 day old baby in a closed auto and asked Twitter for help. Mumbai Police took notice of his tweet and came to the rescue!
Photo credits: @Jugadu_banda / Twitter
A Mumbai based guy found a 3-5 day-old baby in a closed auto. Unsure how to go about it, he took to Twitter and asked netizens for help.
With the Twitter handle @Jugadu_banda, 26-year-old Hemant Sharma, attached the photos of the infant and wrote, "Found this 3 to 5 day year old kid in closed auto. Please help me guys. I’ve no idea what to do? #help"
Found this 3 to 5 day year old kid in closed auto. Please help me guys. I’ve no idea what to do? #help pic.twitter.com/ZBHg8xdLNz— Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 19, 2017
Several users on the platform came up with suggestions.
Call Childline on 1098 and they'll help you through the process!— pvPatil (@peepultree) November 20, 2017
Post this pic again, with all the details like where u find him/her location plus auto details.— Prashant 😃😊😷 (@YourPrashu) November 19, 2017
And inform the nearest police station abt this incident.
take baby to hospital— ashok razdan (@ashok099) November 20, 2017
Call police bro.— Dhruv (@DhruvrajCFC) November 19, 2017
If you are alone I will suggest you get someone with you. And I hope you are in a safe place and not someplace dark.
Soon, the Mumbai Police took notice of his tweet and came to the rescue. The official Mumbai Police account replied to Sharma's tweet asking him for his contact details.
We have followed you. Please DM us your contact details.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 19, 2017
Mumbai Police acted swiftly and within no time shared a picture of the baby in the arms of a female constable.
The baby is safe with mumbai Police now I’m in kanjumarg east police station. pic.twitter.com/FM932Xez69— Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 19, 2017
Sharma later tweeted a photo of himself holding the baby as suggestions and inquiries about baby's safety and health kept flooding in.
He wrote, "For all who’s asking for baby’s health. She’s just doing fine. She’s Stopped shivering too!"
For all who’s asking for baby’s health. She’s just doing fine. She’s Stopped shivering too! pic.twitter.com/qYbqd9IfYW— Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 19, 2017
Hospitalised in Sion hospital (Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital), the baby is undergoing medical tests.
She’s hospitalized in sion hospital. They are undergoing some medical tests. https://t.co/9R3S1s713O— Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 20, 2017
The official Twitter account of Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) confirmed the incident on Monday morning and congratulated Sharma for ensuring child's safety.
".@Jugadu_banda alert citizens like you on the streets of Mumbai, play a major role in making it a safe city! Thank you for making sure the child reaches safe hands #ThankYouMumbai"
.@Jugadu_banda alert citizens like you on the streets of Mumbai, play a major role in making it a safe city! Thank you for making sure the child reaches safe hands #ThankYouMumbai pic.twitter.com/giiyD2z7Os— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 20, 2017
Going a mile ahead, Sharma is also working on baby's adoption.
I’ll be going to the child adoption center in a while. I’ll update you if there’s any progress further.— Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 20, 2017
Personally contacted vatsalya trust. I’ll update you as soon as there’s any progress in this case. Thanks!— Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 20, 2017
Sharma's heroic efforts to ensure baby's safety and Mumbai Police's prompt response didn't go unnoticed on the platform as many came forward and congratulated both.
God bless you Aman.— Piku 🇮🇳 (@TheSherni) November 20, 2017
Good karma never goes in vain.
Hey @Jugadu_banda , you did a great job.— Mr. S (@Empty_boxx) November 19, 2017
I hope the kid is doing fine now.
Proud of you. May god bless the baby and help you find proper care for her. Please keep posting updates as you get time.— Raj Jha (@r_k_jha) November 20, 2017
Thanks to @Jugadu_banda And @MumbaiPolice u guys are doing great job......— Kiran (@shettykiran1985) November 20, 2017
This is the greatest humanity thing I have ever seen on Twitter 👏🏻👏🏻— Rishika (@aadiivaasii) November 19, 2017
So much Respect for you and feeling so bad for those stupid ones who left her.
Kudos to Mumbai Police and Bravo Mr. Jugadu , you guys saved little soul. 👍💐— Sonal✍️ (@SonalWrites) November 20, 2017
❤ good man still exists ... great job bro 😊— अधूरी कहानी ! (@ugly_d_pagli) November 20, 2017
Thanks a lot to my dear respected Mumbai Police for your service wit h sincerely. God bless you all and your family......— S.K. BISWAS (@SUJOYKUMARBISWS) November 20, 2017
Great job bhai— पत्रकार ट्रॉलू (@Patrakar_Trollu) November 20, 2017
World is still beautiful beacaz of people like you 🙋🙋🙋
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith & Co Turn to Bolt to Help Improve Running Between Wickets
- Manushi Chhillar's Outfit Will Go Down In The Archives As Our Legacy, Say Designers Falguni-Shane
- AbRam Khan Thinks that Amitabh Bachchan is Shah Rukh's Father
- Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, Overwhelmed by Response of His Indian 'Sheerios'
- Miss World 2017: Manushi Chhillar Always Calm and Composed, Reveals Ramp Walk Trainer