This Mumbai Guy Found A Baby In Auto, Twitter Comes To His Rescue

Found this 3 to 5 day year old kid in closed auto. Please help me guys. I’ve no idea what to do? #help pic.twitter.com/ZBHg8xdLNz — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 19, 2017

Call Childline on 1098 and they'll help you through the process! — pvPatil (@peepultree) November 20, 2017

Post this pic again, with all the details like where u find him/her location plus auto details.

And inform the nearest police station abt this incident. — Prashant 😃😊😷 (@YourPrashu) November 19, 2017

take baby to hospital — ashok razdan (@ashok099) November 20, 2017

Call police bro.

If you are alone I will suggest you get someone with you. And I hope you are in a safe place and not someplace dark. — Dhruv (@DhruvrajCFC) November 19, 2017

We have followed you. Please DM us your contact details. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 19, 2017

The baby is safe with mumbai Police now I’m in kanjumarg east police station. pic.twitter.com/FM932Xez69 — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 19, 2017

For all who’s asking for baby’s health. She’s just doing fine. She’s Stopped shivering too! pic.twitter.com/qYbqd9IfYW — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 19, 2017

She’s hospitalized in sion hospital. They are undergoing some medical tests. https://t.co/9R3S1s713O — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 20, 2017

.@Jugadu_banda alert citizens like you on the streets of Mumbai, play a major role in making it a safe city! Thank you for making sure the child reaches safe hands #ThankYouMumbai pic.twitter.com/giiyD2z7Os — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 20, 2017

I’ll be going to the child adoption center in a while. I’ll update you if there’s any progress further. — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 20, 2017

Personally contacted vatsalya trust. I’ll update you as soon as there’s any progress in this case. Thanks! — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 20, 2017

God bless you Aman.

Good karma never goes in vain. — Piku 🇮🇳 (@TheSherni) November 20, 2017

Hey @Jugadu_banda , you did a great job.



I hope the kid is doing fine now. — Mr. S (@Empty_boxx) November 19, 2017

Proud of you. May god bless the baby and help you find proper care for her. Please keep posting updates as you get time. — Raj Jha (@r_k_jha) November 20, 2017

Thanks to @Jugadu_banda And @MumbaiPolice u guys are doing great job...... — Kiran (@shettykiran1985) November 20, 2017

This is the greatest humanity thing I have ever seen on Twitter 👏🏻👏🏻



So much Respect for you and feeling so bad for those stupid ones who left her. — Rishika (@aadiivaasii) November 19, 2017

Kudos to Mumbai Police and Bravo Mr. Jugadu , you guys saved little soul. 👍💐 — Sonal✍️ (@SonalWrites) November 20, 2017

❤ good man still exists ... great job bro 😊 — अधूरी कहानी ! (@ugly_d_pagli) November 20, 2017

Thanks a lot to my dear respected Mumbai Police for your service wit h sincerely. God bless you all and your family...... — S.K. BISWAS (@SUJOYKUMARBISWS) November 20, 2017

Great job bhai

World is still beautiful beacaz of people like you 🙋🙋🙋 — पत्रकार ट्रॉलू (@Patrakar_Trollu) November 20, 2017

