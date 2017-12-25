This Pakistani Anchor Has Been Banned From All TV Channels For Inciting Hate
A petition filed said that Hussain had been engaged in inciting hatred and violence in the country. The petition demands that the TV anchor be banned for life for repeatedly abusing his influence on air.
Photo credits: Aamir Liaquat Husain / YouTube
Every time you try to search for Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s show, it will show you an ‘Error 404’. Hussain, a controversial and influential TV anchor in Pakistan, has been barred from making TV, print or social media appearances.
Two weeks ago, Islamabad's High Court passed a verdict barring the anchor from making appearances till further notice after a petition filed said that Hussain had been engaged in inciting hatred and violence in the country. The petition demands that the TV anchor be banned for life for repeatedly abusing his influence on air. The judge is hearing the petition while putting Hussain on a temporary ban.
So, why did Hussain get into trouble?
The petitioner’s lawyer Shoaib Razaq had argued that while Hussain does not have any Islamic degree or certification, he calls himself an aalim (religious scholar). The petitioner said that the anchor has been using his television show ‘Aalim Online’ to spread hatred.
The petitioner also said that the TV anchor has handed out fatwas (religious edicts) on kufr (cardinal sin) and treason which have put the lives of a number of people in danger, reported Dawn.
Hussain was a politician before he became a television anchor. He been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2002 to 2007 and served as the Minister of State for Religious Affairs till he resigned in 2007.
On January 10, the court will decide whether Hussain should be banned for life.
