This Parody Account Of MDH Chacha Saving The World Is The Funniest Thing On The Internet
"I don't know who you are, I don't know what you want, but I will find you, and giving you MDH Masale." -- Chachaji.
A Twitter user that goes by the handle @jomnysun once tweeted, "look. life is bad. evryones sad. we're all gona die. but i alredy bought this inflatable boumcy castle so r u gona take ur shoes off or wat"
If you think about it, life's actually very sad and one of our few escapes from this bad world is by falling back on humour -- a crutch, a balm, a way to step back, take stock, and keep marching.
Meme hungry people like you and I are always looking for that one meme we haven't come across before. And, boy, does it not make our day when we find one?
And now we have someone who is contributing to that very cause by making memes from "MDH". The Facebook page, MDH edits MDH’s "Chachaji" in iconic scenes and gives them hilarious captions.
For instance, in the below photo, Chachaji shocks Eminem by singing the supersonic part of the Rap God and later reveals the secret behind his godly act was MDH Rap masala.
Oh btw, for the uninitiated, the "Chachaji" here is Mahashay Dharam Pal who is the founder of MDH Masala. 94-year-old Dharam Pal "Chachaji" makes sure that he stars in every MDH television commercial making him the immortal face of the brand.
Started by an 18-year-old Delhi University student Anshuman Tyagi and his friends, the page has garnered over 10,000 likes in just four days since its inception.
Here's a list of Masale Chachaji is giving away:
#1 Kashmiri Mirch Masala
#2 Amchoor Masala
#3 Jaljeera Masala
#4 Japani Masala
#5 Hanuman Masala
#6 Rap Masala
#7 Chunky Chat Masala
#8 Elaichi Masala
#9 No Masala for Bhai
#10 Shakti Masala
#11 Unity Masala
#12 Oscar Masala
#13 Bharwe Masala
#14 Anaardana Masala
#15 Incest Masala
The page is producing tons of memes on a daily basis. Follow them here.
