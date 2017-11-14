GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Photo Of Narendra Modi In Kurta-Pyjama Has Launched A Hundred Memes

The photo of Modi's distinct appearance on the stage spread like wildfire on the Internet and social media wasted no time in launching a hundred memes overnight.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 14, 2017, 11:48 AM IST
Photo credits: AP/PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is enormously popular with so many Indians, he loves the camera and he also has his significant share of "haters". All of which makes him prime online meme material.

On Monday, world leaders came together and posed for a photo during the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Cultural Center of the Philippines in Manila, Philippines.

In a photograph taken at the event, we see Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among other world leaders, all of them dressed in business suits. Except for the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who looked dapper in his desi attire.

Donald Trump, Rodrigo Duterte, Justin Trudeau, Aung San Suu Kyi

Photo credits: (Noel Celis/Pool Photo via AP)

(Leaders from left to right, Timor designated Representative Aurelio Gutteres, South Korea's President Moon Jae-In, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Myanmar's State Councellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, U.S. President Donald Trump, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres)

The photo of Modi's distinct appearance in Kurta-Pyjama spread like wildfire on the Internet and social media wasted no time in launching a hundred memes overnight.

Here's the exhibit:

















































