This Photo Of Narendra Modi In Kurta-Pyjama Has Launched A Hundred Memes
The photo of Modi's distinct appearance on the stage spread like wildfire on the Internet and social media wasted no time in launching a hundred memes overnight.
Photo credits: AP/PTI
On Monday, world leaders came together and posed for a photo during the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Cultural Center of the Philippines in Manila, Philippines.
In a photograph taken at the event, we see Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among other world leaders, all of them dressed in business suits. Except for the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who looked dapper in his desi attire.
Photo credits: (Noel Celis/Pool Photo via AP)
(Leaders from left to right, Timor designated Representative Aurelio Gutteres, South Korea's President Moon Jae-In, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Myanmar's State Councellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, U.S. President Donald Trump, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres)
The photo of Modi's distinct appearance in Kurta-Pyjama spread like wildfire on the Internet and social media wasted no time in launching a hundred memes overnight.
Here's the exhibit:
When it's the reception and you thought it was the wedding. pic.twitter.com/BPB0EPl0oI— Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) November 13, 2017
FabIndia showroom in South Delhi. pic.twitter.com/5zud3lxLrb— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 13, 2017
Wen you say 'dekhna aaj tera bhai sabse alag dikhega— SwatKat (@swatic12) November 13, 2017
1. Expectations
2. Reality pic.twitter.com/GtBOcnbzmq
HR with business team on the day before diwali... pic.twitter.com/nl87nzrGPP— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) November 13, 2017
O tenu— mohit ghune (@Ghunegaar) November 13, 2017
Suit Suit Kurta pic.twitter.com/fxpdCqXdy6
When nobody told you about the dress code. https://t.co/7PRYsHI7ub pic.twitter.com/CWyYEKmLlY— Reddit India (@redditindia) November 14, 2017
Percentage of Black Money holders vs White Money holders in India. pic.twitter.com/792XiG4TMM— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 13, 2017
When it’s your birthday 😂😂😂#NotInSchoolUniform pic.twitter.com/DGo0spzHtM— Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) November 13, 2017
When you think it’s ethnic Day at office but it isn’t. pic.twitter.com/xY5uJJEVVB— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 13, 2017
Me everytime on PT days in school. pic.twitter.com/u3LIlt55LM— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 13, 2017
IIM Professor with his first year MBA Students pic.twitter.com/p8tLRCULYW— Aladdin (@Alllahdin) November 14, 2017
When it’s the even day but you’re driving an odd numbered car. pic.twitter.com/shLoQr3tmi— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) November 13, 2017
