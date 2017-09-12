GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Photo Of PM Modi Lost In Thought Has Become A Hilarious Meme

The candid photograph was captured when PM Modi was listening to a speech during the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries in China. (Photo credits: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 12, 2017, 11:16 AM IST
We are as clueless as you are when it comes to random photographs turning into viral memes on the Internet. Once someone starts circulating them, it becomes a chain reaction with tons of users passing them like the gum in high school while giving them hilarious and relatable captions.

It is no brainer that when it comes to meme-ing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Indian Internet's favourite subject.

Modi who attended the 9th BRICS Summit in his three-day visit to China's Xiamen last week was captured in a candid shot when he was listening to a speech during the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries.


Narendra Modi

The AP Photo brilliantly captured by Mark Schiefelbein soon hit the Internet and Twitterati wasted no time in turning the photo into the freshest meme on the Internet.

Here's the exhibit:

#1




#2




#3





#4





#5





#6





#7





#8





#9





#10





#11





#12





#13





#14





#15





#16






