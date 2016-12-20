This Pic of Kareena With Baby Boy Taimur Ali Khan Is Going Viral

A recent picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi surfaced on social media. And ever since the picture made its way to social media platforms, it has gone viral.

Thousands have been sharing the particular image on all social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The picture showcases new mommy Kareena kissing her newborn baby boy Taimur.

New born baby #Taimur with his Mother the #KareenaKapoor 😍😍 God bless this child 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NnOqMAqWGM — ⓡⓐⓔⓔⓢ HAAZIR HAI ! (@iamsavan08) December 20, 2016

However, the question remains, is the image real or fake?

News18.com has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the image. Nevertheless, social media users have been going gaga over the supposedly first picture of Kareena and Saif's baby boy Taimur.

Kareena delivered the baby on Tuesday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

A statement released on behalf of the actors read: "We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son : Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on December 20, 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last nine months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all...With love, Saif and Kareena."

Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor too shared his thought with the media. He said, "The entire family is overwhelmed and is welcoming the new member in our family. Both the mother and son are doing fine. Thanks for all the blessings."

In fact, it was Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan who took to Twitter to tell the world that father Saif was doing extremely well. She tweeted, "Delighted to welcome Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi into the world. Both mother and son are healthy and doing well. Father is doing extremely well."

Kareena and Saif, who have worked together in films like Tashan, Kurbaan, Agent Vinod, LOC Kargil and Omkara, tied the knot in October 2012.

Saif was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and shares two children with her - daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.

