GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

This Picture Of 'Grumpy' Ravi Shastri Is The Newest Meme On The Internet

'When your parents make you watch Aastha channel at early morning.'

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 19, 2017, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Picture Of 'Grumpy' Ravi Shastri Is The Newest Meme On The Internet
Photo credits: @haramiparindey
Aussies who are touring India faced a comprehensive defeat in the first one-day international played at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Pandya produced a scintillating all-round show while Mahendra Singh Dhoni also slammed a patient half-century.

With the thumping victory, Virat Kohli and his boys have taken a 1-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series. Rain played a spoilsport and Australia were set a target of 164 runs in 21 overs via Duckworth and Lewis Method.

While the Men in yellow were faltering during the chase, the cameraman turned to the dressing room to Indian coach Ravi Shastri who, well, looked grumpy according to the Twitterati. Finding a potential meme material, users of micro-blogging site waste no time and gave Shastri "face" hilarious captions.

Here's the exhibit:
















































The teams will meet at Eden Gardens on Thursday for the second ODI. Indore, Bengaluru, and Nagpur will host the remaining three ODIs while three T20Is will be held in Ranchi, Guwahati and Hyderabad in the limited overs series.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

GST And You: Problems in Interpretation of GST Law

GST And You: Problems in Interpretation of GST Law

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES