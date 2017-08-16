This Scene From 'Main Hoon Na' Is Now A Hilarious Internet Meme
Just Internet things.
The Internet is a gift that keeps on giving. If you aren't in sync with the Internet culture, memes refer to jokes, urban legends, videos, funny pictures or contagious music that go viral online, becoming a part of the millennial consciousness. Memes hugely influence modern language and culture.
The newest meme on the Internet right now is a scene from Farah Khan's directorial debut Main Hoon Na (2004). The Twitterati came together to photoshop and give hilarious conversations to a scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao and turned it into a viral meme.
Here's the exhibit:
Ouch.
Uh, oh.
Scathing reviews.
Main hoon na, amirite?
No chill.
Right in the feels.
:(
This may offend many.
The joke that never dies.
Better luck, next time.
I'm out.
