This Shutterstock Image Has Somehow Turned Into A Viral Internet Meme

finally a happy ending, pic.twitter.com/owuXaU0KwV — jomny sun (@jonnysun) August 24, 2017

i am on meme levels unheard of pic.twitter.com/WaGYcXweGg — leon (@leyawn) August 24, 2017

STOP I DIDN'T KNOW THERE WERE MULTIPLE PICS FJDJDDJDJD GIRL WYD DROP HIS CRUSTY ASS pic.twitter.com/eGi1oQ4XYz — ria (@BTSlNTRO) August 24, 2017

India explained for millennials. pic.twitter.com/kaGevECXtN — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) August 25, 2017

a tale as old as time pic.twitter.com/NyqZo8qj69 — dev, a gouda girl (@bummermaid) August 25, 2017

the 7 harry potter books summed up: pic.twitter.com/00m5xccsk3 — ellie (@hugvvarts) August 23, 2017

Time and again we have seen the Twitter janta come together and turn a random photo into a meme. May it be the PM, CM or an actor, no one is spared on the Internet.A few days ago, a Shutterstock photo somehow surfaced and went viral on the Internet. Originally captioned, “Disloyal man walking with his girlfriend and looking amazed at another seductive girl,” the Twitterati wasted no time in turning the photo into a meme. Most importantly, a funny one.In the photo, a man is seen shamelessly looking at a woman while holding his partner's hand. Twitterati got creative and put the photo into different scenarios with funny captions and edits.