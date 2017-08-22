GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

This Unusual Photo From A Tamil Movie Is The Newest Meme On The Internet

Such funny, much meme.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:August 22, 2017, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Unusual Photo From A Tamil Movie Is The Newest Meme On The Internet
Such funny, much meme.
Another day, another meme. That's the beauty of the Internet.

When you give Twitterati an unusual photo, don't be surprised when they flood your timeline for days and weeks, coming up with hilarious captions and edits.

Last week, when a Twitter account -- @FilmHistoryPic -- that posts old and rare moments from the Indian cinema shared a photograph from a scene from Andha Naal, a Tamil suspense thriller made in 1954, the Twitter janta wasted no time in turning the photo into a meme. Most importantly, a funny one.





Beware! Meme storm is coming.


#1



#2





#3



#4





#5



#6





#7






#8




#9





#10



#11





#12





And if you really are wondering about what actually happened in the above scenario, here's the video:


Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.