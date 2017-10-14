This Video by A Cuban Filmmaker Captures Kolkata Like Never Before

Very few cities in India invoke the passion in the minds of a people like Kolkata; especially among the Bengalis. Over the years, the city has inspired many a great work of art. Over the years, the city has been immortalised in the works of iconic filmmakers that have called the city their home.In fact, the term, ‘Calcutta trilogy’ has come to refer to two sets of movies made by two of Bengal’s iconic filmmakers - Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen. Kolkata (then Calcutta) is the setting and arguably the protagonist in Ray’s Pratidwandi (The Adversary) (1970), Seemabaddha (Company Limited) (1971), and Jana Aranya (The Middleman) (1976). During the same time, Sen was immortalising the ‘City of Joy’ in Interview (1971), Calcutta 71 (1971), and Padatik (The Guerilla Fighter) (1973).As a city, Kolkata continues to charm the visual storytellers. Havana-born, Netherlands-based filmmaker Yuribert Capetillo Hardy was floored by the city during his visit. He writes, ‘During my trip to Kolkata, India, I could only think of one word: Roller Coaster.’ Shot over one week, Hardy says the film ‘is the visualization of my feelings, fears and emotions. And therefore probably not the same feelings other people will have while visiting this country.’Here, you be the judge: