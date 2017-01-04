This Video Of A 4-YO Talking About Problems With New Year Resolutions Is Spot On

It's already the fourth day of the new year, but the excitement to make 2017 a happier, healthier, positive and a successful year is still going strong. Millions across the world rang in the new year with elaborate celebrations, some new resolutions, dreams and hopes for a wonderful year ahead.

But when we talk of resolutions, it is the most difficult thing to keep up to. Although resolutions are meant to bring in change for the better, we often have resolutions that are unrealistic. And when we fail to deliver, we give up on them.

But isn't is unrealistic to believe that one resolution can bring that big change in you? Aren't small changes necessary to bring that one big change you want to make in your lifestyle? Well, this little girl's video can help you figure out what you must do with your new year resolutions.

In the video, the 4-year-old speaks about how the big change won't happen overnight and tells that it is fine if it doesn't work out the way you expected it to.

The girl's confidence, command over language and the ability to think and then advise on life's problems is commendable. The video, which was posted on January 1 on YouTube, has garnered over 1 lakh views in three days.

The little adviser concludes by saying "Keep your resolutions, but go easy on yourself. Will you change? Maybe. But it probably won't happen in one big moment. It'll happen in thousands of little moments."

And we totally agree on that, don't we?