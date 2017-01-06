This Woman's Poem On Bengaluru Mass Molestation Is Winning The Internet

On January 5, police arrested four men accused of attacking a woman in the technology hub city of Bengaluru on New Year's eve, a case that has once again sparked a national debate about women's safety.

This was only the second sexual assault case that came to light from Bengaluru on New Year's Eve. Earlier, a video surfaced in which a similar incident came to light where several women were allegedly molested at a large gathering in the city's downtown area on New Year's eve.

Bengaluru, home to some of the greatest tech minds in the country, has widely been viewed as a much safer city for women than say a Delhi, which is often labelled the country's rape capital for the many sex crimes that have come to light.

But this incident throws light on the fact that women, residing in any state or city of India, aren't really safe and secure.

And while many including Bollywood celebrities condemned the incident and expressed outrage by taking to social media and posting their views and opinion, a 22-year-old girl based out of New Delhi Satshya Anna Tharien, took to Facebook to share her thoughts through a powerful self written poem.

When asked what really made her write a poem on the present scenario, Tharien said, "The entire narrative had shifted to these ridiculous statements that certain politicians had made. The concept of consent and women's safety got completely buried under the sexist rhetoric. I wrote the poem because I was angry with being treated as a commodity who existed only to titillate men. I don't want to be held responsible for someone's disgusting behaviour just because all I did was exist. That isn't fair, that is downright wrong."

Every word of the short poem written by Satshya is so touching that you will be moved to tears. Apart from the carefully chosen words that express Tharien's disbelief and anger over the dismal state of affairs in the country, her poem reflects the mental state and feeling of every woman in the country after the incident came to light.

(Satshya Anna Tharien works with CNN-News18. News18.com is also part of Network18 which owns CNN-News18.)