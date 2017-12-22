GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
To Keep The Gods Warm In Winter, Ayodhya Temple Installs Heaters

It happens only in India.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:December 22, 2017, 6:15 PM IST
Photo credits: ANI / Twitter
If you think only humans need kambal and geysers to get through these biting winters, you're mistaken.

As the temperature drops in Northern India, gods from Ayodhya based temple are feeling the cold waves too, if reports are to be believed.

Janki Ghat Bada Sthan temple situated in the ancient city - Ayodhya - has apparently set up heaters "keeping in view intense cold weather," ANI quoted Mahant Janmey Sharan as saying.




Besides the heater, "Jalabhishek" will be done with hot water to help gods beat the cold, confirmed temple's priest Mahant to ANI.

The tweet left Twitterati amused who responded to the bizarre news. "Engage some doctors also for the proper care of these idols," wrote a user.












A Twitter user @gsforever222 posted a screenshot of Indian Express report from last week that states the shortage of night shelters in the capital city due to which homeless are seeking shelter under a flyover near AIIMS hospital.



