

It seems Hardik has more of Nehru’s DNA, contrary to what @shaktisinhgohil claimed.. pic.twitter.com/YHzvbLOZwU

— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) November 15, 2017

Thank God, Hardik doesn’t have the DNA of an impotent man who can’t even manage to live with his wife. Nehru was a good leader and Hardik will also be a good leader if he has more of Nehru DNA.

Good going Hardik Patel👍🏻 — Rijoy Raphel (@iamrijoy) November 15, 2017

Since you are showcasing Pics pic.twitter.com/Kyh6X5rq1P — Joy (@Joydas) November 15, 2017

Everyone has their own preferences. We should never judge. pic.twitter.com/MgrGF0N7ZG — My Fellow Indians (@MyFellowIndians) November 15, 2017

4 pictures in this collage is Nehru With his sister, Sanghis have issue with even a brother hugging sister. Wonder what kind of sick mentality they have? Also so sad for their sister — Aabshar (@Scepticindian) November 15, 2017

Lousy Amit wants to play Pic-Pic.Only in RSS Sakha they teach u that if u take pic with ur sister,female friends & colleagues then something is wrong in ur DNA. Now What will u call Modi's DNA who is already involved In snooping a young girl. Check these pics with same lust amit. pic.twitter.com/089rUSSLA5 — Invincible (@i_me_my5elf) November 15, 2017