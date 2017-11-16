To Prove Jawaharlal Nehru A 'Womaniser', BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya Tweets Pictures Of Nehru Embracing His Sister
In what seems like a desperate attempt to portray Nehru and Hardik Patel as womanisers, Amit Malviya posted a collage of Nehru sharing affectionate moments with his sister and niece.
"It seems Hardik has more of Nehru’s DNA, contrary to what @shaktisinhgohil claimed..," Malviya wrote while tweeting pictures of the first Prime Minister of India and linked Hardik Patel’s alleged sex CD to Nehru’s DNA.
This comes after a CD allegedly showing Patidar leader Hardik Patel's intimate moments with a girl had gone viral on social media, the 24-year-old leader came out all guns blazing against the BJP, saying the ruling party was targeting the women of the state.
"Why is BJP interfering in my personal life," Patel asked, adding that "it amounted to invading somebody's privacy".
It seems Hardik has more of Nehru’s DNA, contrary to what @shaktisinhgohil claimed.. pic.twitter.com/YHzvbLOZwU
— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) November 15, 2017
Clearly offended by the nine pictures and in a hurry to portray Nehru and Hardik as womanisers, Malviya tweeted affectionate photos of Nehru with women.
Alt News did a comprehensive teardown of the collage, proving Malviya's embarrassing attack as a complete misfire.
Photo 1: The woman giving Nehru a peck on his cheek is none other than his sister Vijaylakshmi Pandit.
Photo 3: His sister Vijaylakshmi Pandit makes an appearance yet again.
Photo 4: Nehru is smoking. Proves what exactly?
Photo 5: Nehru is congratulating Mrinalini Sarabhai after the Manushya performance in Delhi in 1948. It must be noted that Mrinalini's mother who was a freedom fighter and a politician was close to Nehru as well as Mrinalini's father family was closely associated with Nehru.
Photo 9: Nehru is being given a kiss by his niece Nayantara Sehgal.
The other photos in the collage include Edwina Mountbatten (Photo 2), JFK's wife Jacqueline Kennedy (Photo 6), Mrs Simon, the wife of the British Deputy High Commissioner (Photo 7), and Edwina Mountbatten’s 18-year-old daughter Pamela Mountbatten (Photo 8).
Needless to say, Malviya's goof-up attracted a lot of trolls on the microblogging site with many posting pictures of Narendra Modi.
Thank God, Hardik doesn’t have the DNA of an impotent man who can’t even manage to live with his wife. Nehru was a good leader and Hardik will also be a good leader if he has more of Nehru DNA.— Rijoy Raphel (@iamrijoy) November 15, 2017
Good going Hardik Patel👍🏻
Since you are showcasing Pics pic.twitter.com/Kyh6X5rq1P— Joy (@Joydas) November 15, 2017
Everyone has their own preferences. We should never judge. pic.twitter.com/MgrGF0N7ZG— My Fellow Indians (@MyFellowIndians) November 15, 2017
4 pictures in this collage is Nehru With his sister, Sanghis have issue with even a brother hugging sister. Wonder what kind of sick mentality they have? Also so sad for their sister— Aabshar (@Scepticindian) November 15, 2017
Lousy Amit wants to play Pic-Pic.Only in RSS Sakha they teach u that if u take pic with ur sister,female friends & colleagues then something is wrong in ur DNA. Now What will u call Modi's DNA who is already involved In snooping a young girl. Check these pics with same lust amit. pic.twitter.com/089rUSSLA5— Invincible (@i_me_my5elf) November 15, 2017
