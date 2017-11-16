GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

To Prove Jawaharlal Nehru A 'Womaniser', BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya Tweets Pictures Of Nehru Embracing His Sister

In what seems like a desperate attempt to portray Nehru and Hardik Patel as womanisers, Amit Malviya posted a collage of Nehru sharing affectionate moments with his sister and niece.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 16, 2017, 7:35 PM IST
Photo Credits: Amit Malviya / Twitter
BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya made a huge goof-up on Wednesday after he posted a collage of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru sharing affectionate moments with his sister and niece.

"It seems Hardik has more of Nehru’s DNA, contrary to what @shaktisinhgohil claimed..," Malviya wrote while tweeting pictures of the first Prime Minister of India and linked Hardik Patel’s alleged sex CD to Nehru’s DNA.

This comes after a CD allegedly showing Patidar leader Hardik Patel's intimate moments with a girl had gone viral on social media, the 24-year-old leader came out all guns blazing against the BJP, saying the ruling party was targeting the women of the state.

"Why is BJP interfering in my personal life," Patel asked, adding that "it amounted to invading somebody's privacy".




Clearly offended by the nine pictures and in a hurry to portray Nehru and Hardik as womanisers, Malviya tweeted affectionate photos of Nehru with women.



Alt News did a comprehensive teardown of the collage, proving Malviya's embarrassing attack as a complete misfire.

Photo 1: The woman giving Nehru a peck on his cheek is none other than his sister Vijaylakshmi Pandit.
Photo 3: His sister Vijaylakshmi Pandit makes an appearance yet again.
Photo 4: Nehru is smoking. Proves what exactly?
Photo 5: Nehru is congratulating Mrinalini Sarabhai after the Manushya performance in Delhi in 1948. It must be noted that Mrinalini's mother who was a freedom fighter and a politician was close to Nehru as well as Mrinalini's father family was closely associated with Nehru.
Photo 9: Nehru is being given a kiss by his niece Nayantara Sehgal.

The other photos in the collage include Edwina Mountbatten (Photo 2), JFK's wife Jacqueline Kennedy (Photo 6), Mrs Simon, the wife of the British Deputy High Commissioner (Photo 7), and Edwina Mountbatten’s 18-year-old daughter Pamela Mountbatten (Photo 8).

Needless to say, Malviya's goof-up attracted a lot of trolls on the microblogging site with many posting pictures of Narendra Modi.
















