Tom Moody Trolled After Kerala CPM Supporters Mistook Him For Rating Agency Moody
Former Australian cricketer and head coach of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Tom Moody found himself in a funny yet bizarre situation as several social media users and supporters of Kerala's CPM confused him for Moody's - the global ratings agency.
Photo credits: Tom Moody / Facebook
There are several ratings associated with cricket such as batsman's rating, bowler's rating, team's rating, etc but financial credit rating isn't one of them.
On Friday, the US-based international rating agency, Moody's has upgraded India's local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive.
The upgrade comes after 13 years when India was last upgraded to Baa3 in 2004.
While stock market and rupee surging are already expressing the cheer, here are the reasons why India made the jump.
However, many Facebook users and pages belonging to CPM activists attacked the former batsman, saying he should be ashamed of himself for giving an improved rating to the Indian economy under the Narendra Modi government, while some even challenged Moody to visit Kerala, as reported by The Times of India.
A handle under the name Viplavam Vijayikatte (Let revolution win) wrote "We communist party (CPM) understand you take commission from Modi and give a good report. Shame, shame Moody," The Times of India reported.
The Australian cricketer, however, had the humour to laugh it off even after being mercilessly trolled and spammed Facebook notifications.
Moody took to Twitter and wrote, "Thanks to all of you who have realise I don't work in the finance ratings industry! #Moodys 😂"
Tom also took to his Facebook and posted the same.
While Twitterati had the last laugh.
Oh come on, Tom, we all know where you make the real money..big finance guru..
— Hemant (@hemantbuch) November 19, 2017
That is nothing. Morgan Stanley praised Indian economy and now this guy is getting trolled on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/SxsFgTzRLG
— mayurwrites (@freentglty) November 19, 2017
Indian communists live in their own world!!, glad you are able to see the fun side of it Tom.
— Hemanth (@hemuhere) November 19, 2017
Good one sir. So much hatred for PM they forget that it's India which is praised. Anyway now all Indians will know Tom moody is not that moody
— Jayashree (@Jayashree_Ravis) November 19, 2017
Thanks to Kerala Comrades who proved Humans Can live without brains.
— Sathyanathan K (@sathyan86) November 19, 2017
However, in the party's defence, some CPM supporters alleged that the trolling was being done from fake accounts, as reported by The News Minute.
