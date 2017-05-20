TVF's Passion Ka Bhoot Is a Hilarious Take on Youngsters' Fad of Becoming Cool

Tech Conversations with Dad, Daaru Pe Charcha, Truth or Dare, Barely Speaking with Arunb and TVF Bachelors , here comes yet another hilarious web sketch by TVF titled, Passion Ka Bhoot.

TVF's Passion Ka Bhoot is inspired by the production house's popular horror comedy series, TVF Bhootiyapa–Bachelors vs. Ghost which made its mark online garnering over 3 million views./

The web sketch is a satirical take on the fad of 'Following Your Passion'. It’s a story of corporate slave Manu who works in a standard 9 to 5 job. All is going well until, one day he gets transferred to another cubicle in his office, one that is 'haunted' by a 'Passion Ka Bhoot'! And, in the midst of following his passion for being a photographer, writer, travel blogger, actor and singer his whole life goes for a toss​!

The sketch incorporates quirky lines from the movie 3 Idiots and Rockstar. The message it sends out is clear- that the only way to perform and do great work is to love what you do! In the race of ​​pursuing your passion, today’s youth wish to live in the moment without thinking much about the future.

The ​web sketch ends with a message to young Indians stating that one has to have discipline and planning in whatever you choose to do!