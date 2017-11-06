GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Internet Bursts With Memes As Dhoni Does A Split At The Crease

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's extreme fitness level on the field against New Zealand has left many on social media in splits.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 6, 2017, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Internet Bursts With Memes As Dhoni Does A Split At The Crease
Photo credits: CricketNext / News 18
Mahendra Singh Dhoni may not be the most animated character on the cricket ground but he sure does make his presence felt in his every outing.

36-year-old Dhoni showed who is the fittest of them all when he did a split at the batting crease in the 17th over of the India innings.

Coming down the track to play Mitchell Santner, Dhoni was foxed by the spinner. But the former skipper did a full split to return to the crease before Glenn Phillips could remove the bails.

The result may not be in India's favour in this outing but Mahi's almost full-split did leave many on the social media in splits.

















































While many criticised Dhoni for playing a slow innings, skipper Virat Kohli backed the wicket-keeper and said that the former had tried his best.

"Eventually we weren't good enough with the bat. When you're chasing 200, all the batsmen need to chip in, or one batsman has to keeping going at a 200 strike-rate. Tried to do my best. M.S. (Dhoni) was very good at the end. But we were left with a very difficult task," he said.

However, this isn't the first time the Internet has had the priviledge to meme Dhoni.

After whitewashing Sri Lanka in three-Test series, India produced a scintillating all-round display to crush Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the third ODI at the Pallekele International Stadium.

Sensing another meek surrender from the home team, the crowd went berserk as they threw water bottles forcing a 35-minute stoppage.

Needing only eight runs to win, "Captain Cool" Mahendra Singh Dhoni took some time off to take a nap on the field. While the agitated Sri Lankan fans threw bottles, Dhoni made the maximum use of the situation and recharged himself during the stalled game.



Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Reporters Project: Heading to Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Reporters Project: Heading to Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES