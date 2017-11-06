Internet Bursts With Memes As Dhoni Does A Split At The Crease

Phool Aur Kaante - 2 pic.twitter.com/X4UaHcwfZD — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) November 4, 2017

I've some real cool hangers in my closet.. pic.twitter.com/7tCK7nQLDb — The Skin Doctor 🚩 (@thecyberbully13) November 4, 2017

Dear Haters, Keep this pic as ur phone wallpaper so that it can remind u 'Dhoni is Still Fit' pic.twitter.com/1lnMK7Mndw — Pooja Jain🇮🇳 (@pooja9060) November 4, 2017

Dhoni is the Hrithik Roshan of cricket. pic.twitter.com/ylKoLxeo6w — Gautam (@gautamverma23) November 4, 2017

Don't even try to stump him out student, he is the PRINCIPAL of that School 😂😂#DHONI #IndvsNzt20 pic.twitter.com/Qh8WrC8zU7 — Ankit Agarwal (@Tweet_Ankit10) November 4, 2017

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may not be the most animated character on the cricket ground but he sure does make his presence felt in his every outing.36-year-old Dhoni showed who is the fittest of them all when he did a split at the batting crease in the 17th over of the India innings.Coming down the track to play Mitchell Santner, Dhoni was foxed by the spinner. But the former skipper did a full split to return to the crease before Glenn Phillips could remove the bails.The result may not be in India's favour in this outing but Mahi's almost full-split did leave many on the social media in splits.While many criticised Dhoni for playing a slow innings, skipper Virat Kohli backed the wicket-keeper and said that the former had tried his best."Eventually we weren't good enough with the bat. When you're chasing 200, all the batsmen need to chip in, or one batsman has to keeping going at a 200 strike-rate. Tried to do my best. M.S. (Dhoni) was very good at the end. But we were left with a very difficult task," he said.However, this isn't the first time the Internet has had the priviledge to meme Dhoni.After whitewashing Sri Lanka in three-Test series, India produced a scintillating all-round display to crush Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the third ODI at the Pallekele International Stadium.Sensing another meek surrender from the home team, the crowd went berserk as they threw water bottles forcing a 35-minute stoppage.Needing only eight runs to win, "Captain Cool" Mahendra Singh Dhoni took some time off to take a nap on the field. While the agitated Sri Lankan fans threw bottles, Dhoni made the maximum use of the situation and recharged himself during the stalled game.