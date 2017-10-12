GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
After Arvind Kejriwal's Wagon R Gets Stolen, Twitter Loses Its Calm

Police on Thursday received a complaint saying the Wagon R which the Chief Minister used to travel has been stolen.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 12, 2017, 6:55 PM IST
After Arvind Kejriwal's Wagon R Gets Stolen, Twitter Loses Its Calm
Photo credits: PTI
The iconic blue Wagon R used by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been reported stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat in the capital region.

“We received the complaint at around 3:30 pm today after which we started investigating into the case,” said Mandeep Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of police.

When asked about the guards or security around CM’s car, the officer said that they are checking all the factors and will be able to ascertain the modus once the prima facie investigation is done. “The investigation has just started and we will be able to get more details in the further course of time,” he added.

The car made headlines when the AAP used it while campaigning for the chief minister's post which he won in January 2014.























Some users even ended up solving the case on Twitter itself.







