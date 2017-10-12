After Arvind Kejriwal's Wagon R Gets Stolen, Twitter Loses Its Calm

Before : AAP ki Sarkar

Now : AAP ki Sar — Tanmay (@tanmay_ayush) October 12, 2017

Pehle sarkaar inke saath nahi thi, ab car inke saath nahi hai https://t.co/StUhgWBJP4 — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) October 12, 2017

Why are they worried about Kejriwal’s car getting stolen ?Wherever the thieves will take, it will automatically take a U-turn & come back. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) October 12, 2017

Who stole Arvind Kejriwal's car? — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 12, 2017

He really is an aam aadmi. https://t.co/9kWVcZS2U1 — Sakshi Bhalla (@verysakshi) October 12, 2017

Arvind Kejriwal's car has been stolen. Sadly, they are unable to trace the car because Kejriwalji failed to install CCTV cameras in Delhi. — Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) October 12, 2017

Whoever stolen Kejriwal’s car on ODD day will be giving it back on EVEN day. — Sunil Shetty💧 (@sunil_ss7) October 12, 2017

The iconic blue Wagon R used by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been reported stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat in the capital region.Police on Thursday received a complaint saying the Wagon R which the Chief Minister used to travel has been stolen.“We received the complaint at around 3:30 pm today after which we started investigating into the case,” said Mandeep Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of police.When asked about the guards or security around CM’s car, the officer said that they are checking all the factors and will be able to ascertain the modus once the prima facie investigation is done. “The investigation has just started and we will be able to get more details in the further course of time,” he added.The car made headlines when the AAP used it while campaigning for the chief minister's post which he won in January 2014.