After Arvind Kejriwal's Wagon R Gets Stolen, Twitter Loses Its Calm
Police on Thursday received a complaint saying the Wagon R which the Chief Minister used to travel has been stolen.
Photo credits: PTI
The iconic blue Wagon R used by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been reported stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat in the capital region.
Police on Thursday received a complaint saying the Wagon R which the Chief Minister used to travel has been stolen.
“We received the complaint at around 3:30 pm today after which we started investigating into the case,” said Mandeep Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of police.
When asked about the guards or security around CM’s car, the officer said that they are checking all the factors and will be able to ascertain the modus once the prima facie investigation is done. “The investigation has just started and we will be able to get more details in the further course of time,” he added.
The car made headlines when the AAP used it while campaigning for the chief minister's post which he won in January 2014.
Some users even ended up solving the case on Twitter itself.
Police on Thursday received a complaint saying the Wagon R which the Chief Minister used to travel has been stolen.
“We received the complaint at around 3:30 pm today after which we started investigating into the case,” said Mandeep Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of police.
When asked about the guards or security around CM’s car, the officer said that they are checking all the factors and will be able to ascertain the modus once the prima facie investigation is done. “The investigation has just started and we will be able to get more details in the further course of time,” he added.
The car made headlines when the AAP used it while campaigning for the chief minister's post which he won in January 2014.
Before : AAP ki Sarkar— Tanmay (@tanmay_ayush) October 12, 2017
Now : AAP ki Sar
Pehle sarkaar inke saath nahi thi, ab car inke saath nahi hai https://t.co/StUhgWBJP4— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) October 12, 2017
Why are they worried about Kejriwal’s car getting stolen ?Wherever the thieves will take, it will automatically take a U-turn & come back.— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) October 12, 2017
Who stole Arvind Kejriwal's car?— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 12, 2017
He really is an aam aadmi. https://t.co/9kWVcZS2U1— Sakshi Bhalla (@verysakshi) October 12, 2017
Arvind Kejriwal's car has been stolen. Sadly, they are unable to trace the car because Kejriwalji failed to install CCTV cameras in Delhi.— Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) October 12, 2017
Whoever stolen Kejriwal’s car on ODD day will be giving it back on EVEN day.— Sunil Shetty💧 (@sunil_ss7) October 12, 2017
Some users even ended up solving the case on Twitter itself.
Case solved sir @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/EOeAH3sP2d— उपासना (@i_upasana) October 12, 2017
hmm. pic.twitter.com/eeNGFrOq5c— ☭ lmaoist ☭ (@BucketheadCase) October 12, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vikas Gupta's Brother Siddharth Slams Contestants on Gay Remark
- Kuldeep Yadav is a Product of Anil Kumble: Suresh Raina
- Loving Pia Teaches About Loneliness, Love More Than Any Hollywood Classic
- FIFA U-17 World Cup: England vs Mexico Highlights - As It Happened
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan