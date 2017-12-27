GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Can't Get Over Virushka's Never Ending Wedding Affair

The uninvited Twitterati crashed the Anushka-Virat reception with hilarious jokes.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:December 27, 2017, 11:19 AM IST
Photo credits: Yogen Shah
After hosting a high-profile bash in New Delhi for their relatives, the newly-wed couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted another lavish party for their close friends from the world of film and sports on Tuesday.

The second reception took place at the St. Regis in Lower Parel.

Biggies from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, and Ranbir Kapoor among others all made the night a memorable star-studded affair.

While the sports world was represented by Anil Kumble, Saina Nehwal, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and many more.

Soon the Internet janta crashed the party and cracked many jokes on the microblogging site.








































