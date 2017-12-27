Twitter Can't Get Over Virushka's Never Ending Wedding Affair
The uninvited Twitterati crashed the Anushka-Virat reception with hilarious jokes.
Photo credits: Yogen Shah
The second reception took place at the St. Regis in Lower Parel.
Biggies from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, and Ranbir Kapoor among others all made the night a memorable star-studded affair.
While the sports world was represented by Anil Kumble, Saina Nehwal, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and many more.
Soon the Internet janta crashed the party and cracked many jokes on the microblogging site.
This guy is me at every wedding ever pic.twitter.com/szZoNcGYsQ— Akshar (@AksharPathak) December 26, 2017
*Virushka Reception*— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) December 26, 2017
Ranbir-SRK: And the manikchand filmfare best actor award goes to..
VIRAT: bhencho shaadi hai meri
Ranbir-Srk: aray bhai pura bollywood dekha yaha toh confuse ho gaye
* After wedding reception *— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) December 26, 2017
Virat: Abb South Africa jaana hai.
Anushka: Wahan bhi reception dena hai?
Virat: Arey bc tu mat khelne de mujhe
#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/stMAto0XIe— 🌹 (@ranbirskhaleesi) December 26, 2017
ससुराल vs मायका pic.twitter.com/jWZwnkWrze— Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) December 26, 2017
It is the year 2019. #VirushkaReception has finally reached Bangalore to celebrate the couple's wedding with Anushka's kindergarden friends.— Rashi Kakkar (@rashi_kakkar) December 26, 2017
#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/MHFsfzHSPc— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) December 26, 2017
*Indian players stand together for group picture*— Silly Point 🏏 (@FarziCricketer) December 26, 2017
Virat: Dhoni bhai kisko kaha khada hona hai bata do. #VirushkaReception
2020:— Ojas. (@Ojasism) December 26, 2017
Kids of #Virushka attending #VirushkaReception
Friend Zoned! ♥️👍🏻😂 #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/AYOvohgssQ— Ranbir Kapoor Daily (@RanbirDaily) December 26, 2017
Asli reception toh Dale steyn & Co. karenge red ball se South Africa mein.— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) December 26, 2017
Sachin Tendulkar with his family at #VirushkaReception !!🔥 pic.twitter.com/HtFR0akbJt— Aman (@TheAlteria) December 26, 2017
To sing Channa Mereya or not #RanbirKapoor #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/NjHAXbMM8H— RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 26, 2017
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Virat-Anushka's Bhangra At Their Mumbai Reception Will Make You Want To Groove
- When Shah Rukh Khan Ruled the Dance Floor and Hearts at Virushka's Mumbai Reception
- Delhi Government to Launch Automated Tests for Driving License, Will Sign MoU With Maruti Suzuki
- Virat-Anushka Mumbai Reception: It's a Twin-Twin Situation For Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor
- Sindhu, Srikanth Weave a Fairytale Year for Indian Badminton