Twitter Can't Get Over Virushka's Never Ending Wedding Affair

This guy is me at every wedding ever pic.twitter.com/szZoNcGYsQ — Akshar (@AksharPathak) December 26, 2017

*Virushka Reception*



Ranbir-SRK: And the manikchand filmfare best actor award goes to..



VIRAT: bhencho shaadi hai meri



Ranbir-Srk: aray bhai pura bollywood dekha yaha toh confuse ho gaye — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) December 26, 2017

* After wedding reception *

Virat: Abb South Africa jaana hai.

Anushka: Wahan bhi reception dena hai?



Virat: Arey bc tu mat khelne de mujhe — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) December 26, 2017

It is the year 2019. #VirushkaReception has finally reached Bangalore to celebrate the couple's wedding with Anushka's kindergarden friends. — Rashi Kakkar (@rashi_kakkar) December 26, 2017

*Indian players stand together for group picture*



Virat: Dhoni bhai kisko kaha khada hona hai bata do. #VirushkaReception — Silly Point 🏏‏ (@FarziCricketer) December 26, 2017

Asli reception toh Dale steyn & Co. karenge red ball se South Africa mein. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) December 26, 2017

After hosting a high-profile bash in New Delhi for their relatives, the newly-wed couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted another lavish party for their close friends from the world of film and sports on Tuesday.The second reception took place at the St. Regis in Lower Parel.Biggies from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, and Ranbir Kapoor among others all made the night a memorable star-studded affair.While the sports world was represented by Anil Kumble, Saina Nehwal, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and many more.Soon the Internet janta crashed the party and cracked many jokes on the microblogging site.