Twitter Erupts In Joy As Censor Board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani Gets Sacked
Controversial censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani's tenure has been abruptly cut short by the Centre which on Friday named noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi as his replacement.
Dubbed the 'sanskari censor' for the arbitrary cuts he ordered in many films, Pahlaj Nihalani had several run-ins with film directors and his colleagues.
The new members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) include actor Vidya Balan, theatre artiste Waman Kendre, film director Vivek Agnihotri and author Narendra Kohli.
A source in the Information and Broadcasting ministry said Nihalani was asked to go a few months before his tenure ended because of the frequent complaints against him.
BREAKING | Pahlaj Nihalani removed as CBFC chief pic.twitter.com/bpdyRZw3rY— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 11, 2017
Dubbed the 'sanskari censor' for the arbitrary cuts he ordered in many films, Nihalani had several run-ins, both with film directors and his colleagues. Many filmmakers had complained that Nihalani acted in a high-handed manner and infringed on their right to freedom of expression and creative pursuit.
His recent run in was with Lipstick Under My Burqa director Alankrita Srivastava, whose movie explores female sexuality, when he demanded cuts and termed the film "lady-oriented".
As soon as the news broke out, Twitterati erupted in joy.
Pahlaj Nihalani gets fired the same day Toilet Ek Prem Katha releases. Glad India is finally taking sanitation seriously.— Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) August 11, 2017
Pahlaj Nihalani sacked from the post of Censor Board's chief.— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 11, 2017
What we can expect in movies now pic.twitter.com/tB8DC7RPeZ
Prasoon Joshi to replace Pahlaj Nihalani as Censor Board chief? This just got interesting! Here's to positive and enduring change...— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 11, 2017
Pahlaj Nihalani sacked. Marketing budget of movies to go up.— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 11, 2017
Anurag Kashyap right now. #PahlajNihalaniSacked pic.twitter.com/WmNTLnhsEy— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 11, 2017
#PahlajNihalani sacked. Finally there is some hope for Virat Kohli's biopic.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 11, 2017
Basically #PahlajNihalani's scene has been censored from censor board.— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 11, 2017
I demand 19 cuts on #PahlajNihalani before he is released ...— Gautam G Sharma (@GautiDiHatti) August 11, 2017
Indian Film Industry right now. #PahlajNihalani pic.twitter.com/5suwLRZohz— Nikhil Wad (@nikhilswad) August 11, 2017
#PahlajNihalaniSacked— Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) August 11, 2017
Bollywood right now😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TaSueu4pnq
Independent film makers right now pic.twitter.com/MkH0Vbzhmt— Amby Says (@ambyism) August 11, 2017
Main kabhi, batla tha nahi, par censor board se darta hu main maa— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) August 11, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Melodies Don't Demand Much From Listener
- On Independence Day, a Merry Band Of 'Robins' Will Feed a Million Hungry
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Scooters That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- Pehredaar Piya Ki Faces Ban Petition; Actors Speak Out on Indian Television Content
- I Fail To Comprehend Intolerant India, Says Pranab Mukherjee