Twitter Erupts In Joy As Censor Board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani Gets Sacked

BREAKING | Pahlaj Nihalani removed as CBFC chief pic.twitter.com/bpdyRZw3rY — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 11, 2017

Pahlaj Nihalani gets fired the same day Toilet Ek Prem Katha releases. Glad India is finally taking sanitation seriously. — Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) August 11, 2017

Pahlaj Nihalani sacked from the post of Censor Board's chief.



What we can expect in movies now pic.twitter.com/tB8DC7RPeZ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 11, 2017

Prasoon Joshi to replace Pahlaj Nihalani as Censor Board chief? This just got interesting! Here's to positive and enduring change... — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 11, 2017

Pahlaj Nihalani sacked. Marketing budget of movies to go up. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 11, 2017

#PahlajNihalani sacked. Finally there is some hope for Virat Kohli's biopic. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 11, 2017

Basically #PahlajNihalani's scene has been censored from censor board. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 11, 2017

I demand 19 cuts on #PahlajNihalani before he is released ... — Gautam G Sharma (@GautiDiHatti) August 11, 2017

Independent film makers right now pic.twitter.com/MkH0Vbzhmt — Amby Says (@ambyism) August 11, 2017

Main kabhi, batla tha nahi, par censor board se darta hu main maa — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) August 11, 2017

Controversial censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani's tenure has been abruptly cut short by the Centre which on Friday named noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi as his replacement.The new members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) include actor Vidya Balan, theatre artiste Waman Kendre, film director Vivek Agnihotri and author Narendra Kohli.A source in the Information and Broadcasting ministry said Nihalani was asked to go a few months before his tenure ended because of the frequent complaints against him.Dubbed the 'sanskari censor' for the arbitrary cuts he ordered in many films, Nihalani had several run-ins, both with film directors and his colleagues. Many filmmakers had complained that Nihalani acted in a high-handed manner and infringed on their right to freedom of expression and creative pursuit.His recent run in was with Lipstick Under My Burqa director Alankrita Srivastava, whose movie explores female sexuality, when he demanded cuts and termed the film "lady-oriented".