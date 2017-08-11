GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Twitter Erupts In Joy As Censor Board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani Gets Sacked

Controversial censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani's tenure has been abruptly cut short by the Centre which on Friday named noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi as his replacement.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:August 11, 2017, 9:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter Erupts In Joy As Censor Board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani Gets Sacked
Dubbed the 'sanskari censor' for the arbitrary cuts he ordered in many films, Pahlaj Nihalani had several run-ins with film directors and his colleagues.
Controversial censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani's tenure has been abruptly cut short by the Centre which on Friday named noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi as his replacement.

The new members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) include actor Vidya Balan, theatre artiste Waman Kendre, film director Vivek Agnihotri and author Narendra Kohli.

A source in the Information and Broadcasting ministry said Nihalani was asked to go a few months before his tenure ended because of the frequent complaints against him.




Dubbed the 'sanskari censor' for the arbitrary cuts he ordered in many films, Nihalani had several run-ins, both with film directors and his colleagues. Many filmmakers had complained that Nihalani acted in a high-handed manner and infringed on their right to freedom of expression and creative pursuit.

His recent run in was with Lipstick Under My Burqa director Alankrita Srivastava, whose movie explores female sexuality, when he demanded cuts and termed the film "lady-oriented".


As soon as the news broke out, Twitterati erupted in joy.
















































Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Rajya Sabha Welcomes 13th Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Welcomes 13th Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.