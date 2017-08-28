GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
3-min read

Twitter Erupts In Joy As Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 10-Year Jail for Rape

A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief to 10 years in jail in the rape case.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:August 28, 2017, 4:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter Erupts In Joy As Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 10-Year Jail for Rape
A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief to 10 years in jail in the rape case.
Last week, the Indian judiciary was all over the news. Triple Talaq ruled unconstitutional, right to privacy ruled fundamental right, and the Dera verdict.

On Friday, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, head of the Haryana-based Dera Sacha Sauda, was convicted of rape charges by the CBI court in Panchkula.

Dera Sacha was fighting a case of rape and sexual exploitation of two women who were then, back in 2002, members of his sect in the town of Sirsa in Haryana, about 260 kilometers from Chandigarh.





The case first came to light in 2002 when two female followers of Dera Sacha Sauda wrote an anonymous letter addressed to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, accusing the Dera chief of sexual abuse. Following this, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took up the matter and ordered a CBI probe into the incident on September 24, 2002.

A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief to 10 years in jail in the rape case. The judge had allowed each side 10 minutes to present their case. The CBI had sought life term for Ram Rahim, while the defence asked for a lighter sentence.

As soon as the news hit the social media platform, hashtag #RamRahimSentencing trended in India as Twitterati rejoiced.





















































While some believed the 10-year term wasn't just sufficient.

















Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

CBI Court Sentences Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh To 10 Years Jail Term For Rape

CBI Court Sentences Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh To 10 Years Jail Term For Rape

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.