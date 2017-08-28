Twitter Erupts In Joy As Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 10-Year Jail for Rape
A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief to 10 years in jail in the rape case.
On Friday, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, head of the Haryana-based Dera Sacha Sauda, was convicted of rape charges by the CBI court in Panchkula.
Dera Sacha was fighting a case of rape and sexual exploitation of two women who were then, back in 2002, members of his sect in the town of Sirsa in Haryana, about 260 kilometers from Chandigarh.
When people go to godmen -- pic.twitter.com/SVg6Hx13aG— D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) August 26, 2017
The case first came to light in 2002 when two female followers of Dera Sacha Sauda wrote an anonymous letter addressed to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, accusing the Dera chief of sexual abuse. Following this, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took up the matter and ordered a CBI probe into the incident on September 24, 2002.
A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief to 10 years in jail in the rape case. The judge had allowed each side 10 minutes to present their case. The CBI had sought life term for Ram Rahim, while the defence asked for a lighter sentence.
As soon as the news hit the social media platform, hashtag #RamRahimSentencing trended in India as Twitterati rejoiced.
BREAKING | CBI Court sentences #GurmeetRamRahimSingh to 10 YEARS in jail
LIVE: https://t.co/LhTxYxsJzA pic.twitter.com/hFs1d9FyZe
— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 28, 2017
Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Before and After he was convicted #RamRahimSentencing pic.twitter.com/3r9KGzMCwn— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 28, 2017
🎶Yeh 10 saal, aap ke naam🎶 ~
Judge to Baba Ram Rahim #RamRahimVerdict
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) August 28, 2017
Baba, kitne saal ke liye lapete gaye ho?
Baba: pic.twitter.com/LUCX3U7V45
— Yathish (@dimaagkoshot) August 28, 2017
thankyou judiciary. absolutely remarkable and top notch decision. goodbye for 10 years#RamRahimVerdict
— Singha (@heisenjit) August 28, 2017
Deafening applause from the newsroom the *moment* #RamRahimSingh's 10 years are announced.
— Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) August 28, 2017
Gurmeet - 2 Years— Kaushik (@i_k_b) August 28, 2017
Ram - 2 Years
Rahim - 2 Years
Singh - 2 Years
Insaan - 2 Years#RamRahimSentencing
The love charger has been unplugged for the next 10 years. #RamRahimSingh— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 28, 2017
Not all superheroes were capes, some do wear black robes too. #jagdeepsingh #Judge #MSGConvicted pic.twitter.com/EHxLpYK6P2
— Rofl Gandhi Premi 🚩 (@RoflGandhi_) August 28, 2017
Celebration around as rapist gets 10 years in jail. Waiting for judgment in murder case. Hope he rots inside for life. #RamRahimSentencing
— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) August 28, 2017
#RamRahimSentencing goes for 10 yrs inside jail proud of indian judiciary & a warning to other fake babas.— 🇮🇳 murtuza (@msa28775) August 28, 2017
*Ram Rahim ko hui 10 saal ki saza*— Adv.Waizzz (@WaizArd20) August 28, 2017
Indian Twitter right now~ pic.twitter.com/ViRIPFEWeD
"Ram Rahim gets 10 years of sentence. Hope he gets to see all my movies in jail though" - Siddharth Malhotra.— Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) August 28, 2017
2 years per name. https://t.co/7JspWZlQwY— Numbyaar (@NumbYaar) August 28, 2017
With the #RamRahimSentencing, the judiciary has proven that no one is above the Constitution and rule of law. #BJPBabaJailed— Congress (@INCIndia) August 28, 2017
While some believed the 10-year term wasn't just sufficient.
Don't forget: the case against Gurmeet Singh was filed in 2002. He's been a free-roaming rapist for longer than he'll be one behind bars.— Rega Jha (@RegaJha) August 28, 2017
10 years feels inadequate and it will be hard to forget what a failure of the state the rise and influence of this repulsive rapist has been— Bratticus (@bharatunnithan) August 28, 2017
The irony is that two brave girls fought for 15 yrs to get a rapist behind bars for only 10 yrs#RamRahimSingh #RamRahimVerdict— SwatKat (@swatic12) August 28, 2017
Gurmeet Singh gets 10 years for the rape of two women.Should have been separate sentencing for each & consecutive terms #RamRahimSentencing— Advaita Kala (@AdvaitaKala) August 28, 2017
Since offence was committed before stringent law came into force., sentence has been awarded as per old law |@utkarsh_aanand #10YearsForMSG pic.twitter.com/AVomwBuBNN— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 28, 2017
