Twitter Erupts In Joy As Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 10-Year Jail for Rape

When people go to godmen -- pic.twitter.com/SVg6Hx13aG — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) August 26, 2017

Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Before and After he was convicted #RamRahimSentencing pic.twitter.com/3r9KGzMCwn — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 28, 2017



🎶Yeh 10 saal, aap ke naam🎶 ~



Judge to Baba Ram Rahim #RamRahimVerdict



— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) August 28, 2017





Baba, kitne saal ke liye lapete gaye ho?



Baba: pic.twitter.com/LUCX3U7V45

— Yathish (@dimaagkoshot) August 28, 2017



thankyou judiciary. absolutely remarkable and top notch decision. goodbye for 10 years#RamRahimVerdict



— Singha (@heisenjit) August 28, 2017





Deafening applause from the newsroom the *moment* #RamRahimSingh's 10 years are announced.

— Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) August 28, 2017

Gurmeet - 2 Years

Ram - 2 Years

Rahim - 2 Years

Singh - 2 Years

Insaan - 2 Years#RamRahimSentencing — Kaushik (@i_k_b) August 28, 2017

The love charger has been unplugged for the next 10 years. #RamRahimSingh — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 28, 2017



Celebration around as rapist gets 10 years in jail. Waiting for judgment in murder case. Hope he rots inside for life. #RamRahimSentencing

— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) August 28, 2017

#RamRahimSentencing goes for 10 yrs inside jail proud of indian judiciary & a warning to other fake babas. — 🇮🇳 murtuza (@msa28775) August 28, 2017

*Ram Rahim ko hui 10 saal ki saza*

Indian Twitter right now~ pic.twitter.com/ViRIPFEWeD — Adv.Waizzz (@WaizArd20) August 28, 2017

"Ram Rahim gets 10 years of sentence. Hope he gets to see all my movies in jail though" - Siddharth Malhotra. — Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) August 28, 2017

With the #RamRahimSentencing, the judiciary has proven that no one is above the Constitution and rule of law. #BJPBabaJailed — Congress (@INCIndia) August 28, 2017

Don't forget: the case against Gurmeet Singh was filed in 2002. He's been a free-roaming rapist for longer than he'll be one behind bars. — Rega Jha (@RegaJha) August 28, 2017

10 years feels inadequate and it will be hard to forget what a failure of the state the rise and influence of this repulsive rapist has been — Bratticus (@bharatunnithan) August 28, 2017

The irony is that two brave girls fought for 15 yrs to get a rapist behind bars for only 10 yrs#RamRahimSingh #RamRahimVerdict — SwatKat (@swatic12) August 28, 2017

Gurmeet Singh gets 10 years for the rape of two women.Should have been separate sentencing for each & consecutive terms #RamRahimSentencing — Advaita Kala (@AdvaitaKala) August 28, 2017

Since offence was committed before stringent law came into force., sentence has been awarded as per old law |@utkarsh_aanand #10YearsForMSG pic.twitter.com/AVomwBuBNN — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 28, 2017