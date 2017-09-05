GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Erupts With Grief and Anger as Journalist Gauri Lankesh is Shot Dead in Bengaluru

As soon as the news of Ms Lankesh's murder broke, fellow journalists, activists, and friends took to Twitter to express their shock and anger.

Bodhisattva Sen Roy | CNN-News18@insenroy

Updated:September 5, 2017, 10:40 PM IST
As soon as the news of Ms Lankesh's murder broke, fellow journalists, activists, and friends took to Twitter to express their shock and anger.
Gauri Lankesh, noted journalist and editor of Lankesh Patrike, was on Tuesday shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

According to police sources, Ms. Lankesh collapsed after she was shot at by three assailants as she was entering her house at around 8 pm. Her death comes two years after and bears a striking resemblance to the killing of leading progressive thinker and researcher MM Kalburgi, who was shot dead in Dharwad in August 2015.

As soon as the news of Ms Lankesh's murder broke, fellow journalists, activists, and friends took to Twitter to express their shock and anger.

























A number of commentators, however, observed the parallels between the murders of Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi, and Gauri Lankesh:

















Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to express his grief over the murder of Ms Lankesh. In a subsequent Tweet, he also promised swift actions against the perpetrators.



Indian National Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, who was a journalist before taking to politics urged the CM of Karnataka to bring the killers to justice.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to express her grief.




