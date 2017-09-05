Twitter Erupts With Grief and Anger as Journalist Gauri Lankesh is Shot Dead in Bengaluru

They say the pen is mightier than the sword.

Unfortunately, today, the gun is mightier than the pen.

RIP #gaurilankesh

May voices never die. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 5, 2017

Shocking and blood curdling to hear about the murder of Gauri Lankesh. These monstrous criminals must be nailed n dealt with sternly — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 5, 2017

As a friend, colleague & admirer for decades shocked & shattered to hear of the murder of Gauri Lankesh,one of India's gutsiest journalists — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) September 5, 2017

As a rookie journo, I discovered Bangalore riding pillion on Gauri Lankesh's mobike. She was truly one of a kind. Hard to believe she's gone — Seema Goswami (@seemagoswami) September 5, 2017

Heroes are never perfect, but they're brave, they're authentic, they're courageous, determined

RIP #gaurilankesh pic.twitter.com/SSJLqpRraE — rahul verma (@rahulverma08) September 5, 2017

Numbed by news of Gauri Lankesh's murder. She was gutsy, level-headed, defiant—everything we need in a journalist in these troubled times. — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) September 5, 2017

The cold-blooded murder of Gauri #Lankesh is an assault on all our fundamentals, please remember. Somber moment, but don't ignore the alert — Sankarshan Thakur (@SankarshanT) September 5, 2017

Killing of #GauriLankesh is not only tragic but terribly scary as well. Mere dissent or disagreement as a brave journalist cost her life. — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) September 5, 2017

Another liberal, rational voice snuffed out by "unidentified assailants". Gauri Lankesh RIP. Dabholkar, Kalburgi, Pansare. Who killed them? — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 5, 2017

Pansare, Kalburgi and now Gauri Lankesh!

Same pattern: shot by masked men

Same motive: Silence voices of dissent?

Same forces? https://t.co/CYrOMeuTgX — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 5, 2017

Shocked & angry - after Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi, journalist @gaurilankesh bravely writing against Sangh, shot dead in Bengaluru — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) September 5, 2017

#Gauri Lankesh shot dead outside her home.Shocking Devastating. Dabholkar Pansare Kalburgi Culprits must be punished — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 5, 2017

Dhabolkar , Pansare, Kalburgi , and now Gauri Lankesh . If one kind of people are getting killed which kind of people are the killers . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 5, 2017

I have spoken with the DGP, and instructed him to ensure prompt and thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) September 5, 2017

I urge the chief minister to nab the culprits asap she was old associate during my journalism days — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 5, 2017

Saddened at the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. Most unfortunate. Very alarming. We want justice — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 5, 2017

Gauri Lankesh, noted journalist and editor of Lankesh Patrike, was on Tuesday shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.According to police sources, Ms. Lankesh collapsed after she was shot at by three assailants as she was entering her house at around 8 pm. Her death comes two years after and bears a striking resemblance to the killing of leading progressive thinker and researcher MM Kalburgi, who was shot dead in Dharwad in August 2015.As soon as the news of Ms Lankesh's murder broke, fellow journalists, activists, and friends took to Twitter to express their shock and anger.A number of commentators, however, observed the parallels between the murders of Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi, and Gauri Lankesh:Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to express his grief over the murder of Ms Lankesh. In a subsequent Tweet, he also promised swift actions against the perpetrators.Indian National Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, who was a journalist before taking to politics urged the CM of Karnataka to bring the killers to justice.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to express her grief.