Twitter Erupts With Grief and Anger as Journalist Gauri Lankesh is Shot Dead in Bengaluru
As soon as the news of Ms Lankesh's murder broke, fellow journalists, activists, and friends took to Twitter to express their shock and anger.
According to police sources, Ms. Lankesh collapsed after she was shot at by three assailants as she was entering her house at around 8 pm. Her death comes two years after and bears a striking resemblance to the killing of leading progressive thinker and researcher MM Kalburgi, who was shot dead in Dharwad in August 2015.
They say the pen is mightier than the sword.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 5, 2017
Unfortunately, today, the gun is mightier than the pen.
RIP #gaurilankesh
May voices never die.
Shocking and blood curdling to hear about the murder of Gauri Lankesh. These monstrous criminals must be nailed n dealt with sternly— Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 5, 2017
As a friend, colleague & admirer for decades shocked & shattered to hear of the murder of Gauri Lankesh,one of India's gutsiest journalists— vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) September 5, 2017
As a rookie journo, I discovered Bangalore riding pillion on Gauri Lankesh's mobike. She was truly one of a kind. Hard to believe she's gone— Seema Goswami (@seemagoswami) September 5, 2017
Heroes are never perfect, but they're brave, they're authentic, they're courageous, determined— rahul verma (@rahulverma08) September 5, 2017
RIP #gaurilankesh pic.twitter.com/SSJLqpRraE
Numbed by news of Gauri Lankesh's murder. She was gutsy, level-headed, defiant—everything we need in a journalist in these troubled times.— Siddharth (@svaradarajan) September 5, 2017
The cold-blooded murder of Gauri #Lankesh is an assault on all our fundamentals, please remember. Somber moment, but don't ignore the alert— Sankarshan Thakur (@SankarshanT) September 5, 2017
Killing of #GauriLankesh is not only tragic but terribly scary as well. Mere dissent or disagreement as a brave journalist cost her life.— S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) September 5, 2017
A number of commentators, however, observed the parallels between the murders of Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi, and Gauri Lankesh:
Another liberal, rational voice snuffed out by "unidentified assailants". Gauri Lankesh RIP. Dabholkar, Kalburgi, Pansare. Who killed them?— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 5, 2017
Pansare, Kalburgi and now Gauri Lankesh!— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 5, 2017
Same pattern: shot by masked men
Same motive: Silence voices of dissent?
Same forces? https://t.co/CYrOMeuTgX
Shocked & angry - after Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi, journalist @gaurilankesh bravely writing against Sangh, shot dead in Bengaluru— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) September 5, 2017
#Gauri Lankesh shot dead outside her home.Shocking Devastating. Dabholkar Pansare Kalburgi Culprits must be punished— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 5, 2017
Dhabolkar , Pansare, Kalburgi , and now Gauri Lankesh . If one kind of people are getting killed which kind of people are the killers .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 5, 2017
Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to express his grief over the murder of Ms Lankesh. In a subsequent Tweet, he also promised swift actions against the perpetrators.
I have spoken with the DGP, and instructed him to ensure prompt and thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) September 5, 2017
Indian National Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, who was a journalist before taking to politics urged the CM of Karnataka to bring the killers to justice.
I urge the chief minister to nab the culprits asap she was old associate during my journalism days— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 5, 2017
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to express her grief.
Saddened at the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. Most unfortunate. Very alarming. We want justice— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 5, 2017
