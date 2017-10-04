GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Erupts With Jokes As Vijay Mallya Gets A Speedy Bail

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore, was arrested in London on Tuesday but was granted bail soon after.

Anurag Verma

October 4, 2017
File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore, was arrested in London on Tuesday but was granted bail soon after.

Mallya has repeatedly refused to appear before courts and investigators in India since he secretly fled to Britain in March 2016, after defaulting on loan payments to state-owned banks and allegedly misusing the funds.

According to sources, the cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are likely to be clubbed in the London court. His financial dealings are being investigated separately by the two agencies.





As soon as the news hit the social media, Twitterati was quick to react to Mallya's swift jail to bail journey.















































