Twitter Has A Field Day After BJP Announces November 8 As 'Anti-Black Money Day'

The government’s announcement comes just a day after opposition parties said they will observe November 8 as ‘black day’.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 26, 2017, 12:45 PM IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
In a major move to wrest the initiative from the opposition, the NDA government will observe November 8, the one-year anniversary of demonetisation, as ‘Anti Black Money’ day.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in a press conference on Wednesday, said that union and state ministers of the BJP, as well as the functionaries, will fan out across the country to highlight the steps that the government has taken to tackle black money. The intervening period until November 8 will also witness preparations for the day.

The move is part of the ruling party’s efforts to seize the day from the opposition, which has vowed to observe the one-year anniversary of the cash ban as a ‘black day’. The opposition parties plan to highlight the ‘failures’ of the government in the aftermath of a shocking decision to invalidate 86% of cash, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.




As soon as the news hit the microblogging site, Twitterati were quick to poke fun at the announcement.


























































