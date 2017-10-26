Twitter Has A Field Day After BJP Announces November 8 As 'Anti-Black Money Day'
The government’s announcement comes just a day after opposition parties said they will observe November 8 as ‘black day’.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in a press conference on Wednesday, said that union and state ministers of the BJP, as well as the functionaries, will fan out across the country to highlight the steps that the government has taken to tackle black money. The intervening period until November 8 will also witness preparations for the day.
The move is part of the ruling party’s efforts to seize the day from the opposition, which has vowed to observe the one-year anniversary of the cash ban as a ‘black day’. The opposition parties plan to highlight the ‘failures’ of the government in the aftermath of a shocking decision to invalidate 86% of cash, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.
BJP will observe ‘anti-black money day’ on 8 November 2017 to mark the completion of one year of demonetization : Shri @arunjaitley pic.twitter.com/1N3tZdB6yW— BJP (@BJP4India) October 25, 2017
8th November will complete one year of #demonetisation. Party has decided to celebrate the day as anti-black money day: FM Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/yMtEnhmnX4— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 25, 2017
As soon as the news hit the microblogging site, Twitterati were quick to poke fun at the announcement.
On Mother's Day people post selfies with their moms. On Father's Day people post selfies with their dads. If 8th November is Anti-Black Money Day, naturally people will post selfies with their black money. And those idiots be caught. What a genius move by the government. RESPECT.— Akshar (@AksharPathak) October 25, 2017
With no black money out, economy destroyed,BJP to celebrate 8Nov as anti black money day!More appropriate to call it Notebandi jumlabazi day— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 25, 2017
Shouldn't every day be anti black money day?— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) October 25, 2017
govt: nov 8 is anti-black money day— ಠ_ಠ (@floydimus) October 25, 2017
me: pic.twitter.com/WFTygXrUba
Not much meaning in Anti Black Money Day unless the overdue custodial interrogation of PC &BC takes place—biggest black money holders.— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 25, 2017
So anti- black money day hashtag to define the biggest money laundering scheme in the history of India. I assume it is just bad English.— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) October 25, 2017
the only good thing demonetisation's achieved is people now actually pay attention to policy announcements https://t.co/xg7A0fZbKx— Shibesh (@lordoftheshibs) October 24, 2017
8th November should be declared a national holiday. We can all celebrate anti black money day with firecrackers 🎆— shruti v (@Oinkoo) October 25, 2017
BREAKING: Government To Celebrate November 8 As Anti Black Money Day .— Keerthi🌹 (@realkeerthi) October 25, 2017
So, Exactly how much Black Money was recovered, Jaitley Sir! 😅
Alt name: "Anti-6% Of Black Money Day, No Digitisation Day, JK Cashless Economy Day, FUCK u Anti-National Just STFU And Download Paytm Day"? https://t.co/ejBQZTrf1C— Rega Jha (@RegaJha) October 25, 2017
Celebrating Anti-Black Money Day on Nov8 shows d arrogance & how far away these people are from reality.it was organised corruption by BJP— alok (@nomoremodi) October 25, 2017
Are you guys ready to get 15,00,000/- in your banks on Anti-Black money day? pic.twitter.com/Sd61SAiHGR— Narendra Godi (@Trollmodii) October 25, 2017
Instead of celebrating 'Anti Black Money Day' it should be celebrated as " Big Blunder Day "— Giri (@giri_m94) October 25, 2017
Fools Day should be celebrated in India on November 8 instead of April 1. Why should we celebrate "Anti-Black Money Day" for foolish DeMo?— Rijoy (@iamrijoy) October 25, 2017
Omg !!!! This is insane.— SANDIPAN MITRA (@SANDIPANMITRA6) October 25, 2017
From now on 8th Nov will be observed as anti-black money day ......I seriously can't stop laughing.
