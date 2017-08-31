GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Has A Field Day After RBI Says 99% of Old Currency Came Back

Only Rs 16,000 crore of demonetised currency was not deposited with banks, according to data in the Reserve Bank of India's annual report. (Photo PTI)

Anurag Verma | @kitAnurag

Updated:August 31, 2017, 12:56 PM IST
On November 8, in a move aimed at curbing black money and corruption, the government scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in use, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced while addressing to the nation.

"There is no need for panic. Your money will remain yours. You need not worry at this point," he said.

Demonetisation drive was a roller-coaster ride for most people. From being excited and hopeful that black money hoarders will finally be caught to being frustrated and tired of waiting in long queues outside banks and ATMs -- we experienced it all.







The Reserve Bank of India has now revealed in its annual report that Rs 15.28 lakh crore or 99 per cent of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore scrapped currency notes, came back into the system after demonetisation.





Only Rs 16,000 crore of demonetised currency was not deposited with banks, according to data in the Reserve Bank of India's annual report. The report, which has come after a delay of nearly two months as the central bank was still collating the data on the scrapped currency, also says that only about 89 million units of the banned Rs 1,000 notes, worth Rs 8,900 crore, didn’t come back into the system.

The data has given the Opposition ammunition to attack the Narendra Modi government, which has been bullish on the note ban exercise. Former finance minister P Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, chastised the government and said the RBI should be “ashamed for recommending demonetisation."

“99% notes legally exchanged! Was demonetisation a scheme designed to convert black money into white?” he tweeted. “RBI 'gained' Rs 16000 crore, but 'lost' Rs 21000 crore in printing new notes! The economists deserve Nobel Prize,” he further said.










Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying demonetisation not only dented institutional sanctity of the RBI but also India's credibility abroad.

Surjewala posted a series of tweets and videos on Twitter.



















CPI general secretary Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter launching a barrage of tweets attacked the Centre over demonetisation. In one of his tweets, he said, "Over 100 people died due to demonetisation. Jobs lost, lives turned upside down, livelihoods over. Just due to one man's whim #NeverForget."
















Twitterati was quick to join the bandwagon and trended the hashtag #DeMonetisationFailed. While some criticised the government, others sneaked in jokes.









The official handle of Aam Aadmi Party (@AamAadmiParty) had the perfect opportunity to take a dig at Modi as they called the entire demonetisation a failure.








Unsuprisingly, there were jokes everywhere.













demonetisation













mcd


















Ouch.




While some expressed their disappointment.
















Others defended the note ban.
















