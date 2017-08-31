Twitter Has A Field Day After RBI Says 99% of Old Currency Came Back

In Pics: New Rs 500 note that will be issued pic.twitter.com/N51HDChDs3 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2016

In Pics: New Rs 2000 Note that will be issued pic.twitter.com/4NXhNOpxxA — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2016

Only Rs 16,000 crore of demonetised currency was not deposited with banks, according to data in RBI's annual report.https://t.co/El6ZYqRE18 — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 31, 2017

Rs 16000 cr out of demonetised notes of Rs 1544,000 cr did not come back to RBI. That is 1%. Shame on RBI which 'recommended' demonetisation — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 30, 2017

RBI 'gained' Rs 16000 crore, but 'lost' Rs 21000 crore in printing new notes! The economists deserve Nobel Prize. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 30, 2017

99% notes legally exchanged! Was demonetisation a scheme designed to convert black money into white? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 30, 2017

Rewind: Modiji's obfuscation exposed once again. On Ind. Day, PM claimed to have unearthed ₹3 Lakh Cr black money post #Demonetisation. 1/n pic.twitter.com/4McUB9fNyE — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 30, 2017

Perspective:This ₹16000Cr is just 1% of the total notes demonetised. खोदा पहाड़,निकला 1% चूहा! ₹21000 Cr spent to recover ₹16000 Cr! 3/n — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 30, 2017

Utterly failed #Demonetisation is nothing but a disaster in which 104 innocent people were killed while 'Corrupt' made 'Windfall Gains'. 4/n — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 30, 2017

Demonetisation Scam,not only dented institutional sanctity of RBI,but also credibility of India abroad.PM should apologise to the nation 5/n — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 30, 2017

#DemonetisationDisaster stands exposed before the nation. PM Modi must own responsibility & apologize. My statement-: pic.twitter.com/KoUVaueFeT — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 30, 2017

A series of untruths have been peddled ever since the irresponsible decision to demonetise notes was taken by Modi. #DemonetisationFalsehood pic.twitter.com/TdcWpOtoIq — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 31, 2017

To end the use of cash? Or was it done to ensure a profit bonanza for digital transaction companies? #DemonetisationSpin #NoCash pic.twitter.com/AkYdvxxkLy — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 31, 2017

Modi at Red Fort on Aug 15: "₹3 lakh cr" worth of black money has been got by demonetisation. Fact: All deposited as legal tender in banks pic.twitter.com/H6PcBqGQeZ — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 31, 2017

Over 100 people died due to demonetisation. Jobs lost, lives turned upside down, livelihoods over. Just due to one man's whim #NeverForget — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 31, 2017

BJP is poor on policy,

Worse on administration,

Incompetent in execution.

This is how #DeMonetisationFailed after claiming hundreds of lives pic.twitter.com/NYwThg0zdq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 31, 2017

Money Gained= 16k crore

Cost of printing notes= 21K crore

Loss to RBI= 5K crore



"A Genius calculating benefits of #DeMonetisation".(2017) pic.twitter.com/cfygcyfOpG — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) August 30, 2017

99% currency back in system. #Demonetisation for you ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/tYv4ZFYBz3 — Manas Pratap Singh (@manas_ndtv) August 30, 2017

Somewhere in Chicago, with a cigar in mouth, jazz in the background, and a glass of cognac in hand, Raghuram Rajan must be laughing aloud. — churumuri (@churumuri) August 30, 2017

I'm more concerned about - Why have they released the RBI report on #DeMonetisation now? What are they trying to distract us from? — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) August 30, 2017

"Now is it clear why I prefered resignation instead of being cursed by Billions?"~ Raghuram Rajan. (2017)#DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/SLUdY9CfeR — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) August 30, 2017

"The main Objective of #DeMonetisation was to teach Urjit Patel how to count notes" ~ Finance Minister. (2017) pic.twitter.com/HdZm8Rb9ob — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) August 30, 2017

A Real Economist forecasting & Evaluating the Plunder done by Cownomist. #DeMonetisation (2017) pic.twitter.com/7Pz6oiBQBb — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) August 30, 2017

Frankly, if Modi says, "Sorry yaar, I tried demonetisation in good faith. Unfortunately, it didn't work.", I'll live with that. 1/2 — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 30, 2017

2/2 But trying to insult everyone's intelligence on the impact? Well, that's demonetising our brains. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 30, 2017

Kya lenge sir @narendramodi ? Diesel ya kerosene? pic.twitter.com/OKY8yRhiSc — Rofl Gandhi Premi 🚩 (@RoflGandhi_) August 31, 2017

So all those lives lost, inconvenience suffered, standing in long queues for 1% black money?? Wow!! #DeMonetisation was an epic disaster. — Hasiba (@HasibaAmin) August 30, 2017

If RBI figures right, then cost of DeMO exceeded gains? 99 per cent currency back? Black into white? #DeMonetisation — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 30, 2017

99 per cent of currency came back after #DeMonetisation. Where was the black money, @PMOIndia? RBI? Over 100 lives lost standing in queue — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) August 30, 2017

Just because 99% notes returned to system doesn't make #DeMonetisation a failure.From what I have seen, its been a huge positive for economy — Anuj Singhal (@_anujsinghal) August 30, 2017

#GST Is Failure#DeMonetisation Is Failure#JanDhanRevolution Is Failure

Entire Modi Govt. Is Failure



Rahul Gandhi Is Epitome Of Success! — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) August 30, 2017

Strange times.

Rich & powerful saying #DeMonetisation has hurt poor

Whereas real poors are happy , says it has hurt Rich & corrupt more — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 30, 2017

Sensex at new Highs

Strong INR

Record FDI

Lower Interest & Inflation

56L New Tax payers

3 lakh Cr less cash



Yes #DeMonetisationFailed — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 31, 2017

Even if demonetization is a massive failure, will always respect PM Modi for taking a brave decision, that's what matters.. — Mohit 🚢 (@sailorsmoon) August 30, 2017

On November 8, in a move aimed at curbing black money and corruption, the government scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in use, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced while addressing to the nation."There is no need for panic. Your money will remain yours. You need not worry at this point," he said.Demonetisation drive was a roller-coaster ride for most people. From being excited and hopeful that black money hoarders will finally be caught to being frustrated and tired of waiting in long queues outside banks and ATMs -- we experienced it all.The Reserve Bank of India has now revealed in its annual report that Rs 15.28 lakh crore or 99 per cent of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore scrapped currency notes, came back into the system after demonetisation.Only Rs 16,000 crore of demonetised currency was not deposited with banks, according to data in the Reserve Bank of India's annual report. The report, which has come after a delay of nearly two months as the central bank was still collating the data on the scrapped currency, also says that only about 89 million units of the banned Rs 1,000 notes, worth Rs 8,900 crore, didn’t come back into the system.The data has given the Opposition ammunition to attack the Narendra Modi government, which has been bullish on the note ban exercise. Former finance minister P Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, chastised the government and said the RBI should be “ashamed for recommending demonetisation."“99% notes legally exchanged! Was demonetisation a scheme designed to convert black money into white?” he tweeted. “RBI 'gained' Rs 16000 crore, but 'lost' Rs 21000 crore in printing new notes! The economists deserve Nobel Prize,” he further said.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying demonetisation not only dented institutional sanctity of the RBI but also India's credibility abroad.Surjewala posted a series of tweets and videos on Twitter.CPI general secretary Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter launching a barrage of tweets attacked the Centre over demonetisation. In one of his tweets, he said, "Over 100 people died due to demonetisation. Jobs lost, lives turned upside down, livelihoods over. Just due to one man's whim #NeverForget."The official handle of Aam Aadmi Party (@AamAadmiParty) had the perfect opportunity to take a dig at Modi as they called the entire demonetisation a failure.