The world has unbelievably cruel people in charge at the moment.



This is what Donald Trump’s family see as ‘fun.’



Now Trump is to reverse the ban on importing elephant “trophies” from Africa.



The worlds last elephants.



Reprehensible.



Plse RT. pic.twitter.com/gZju2dgQsJ — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) November 16, 2017

Donald Trump has just lifted the ban on hunters bringing slain elephant 'trophies' back into the US.

It means little Donny Jr can show off his prize to his daddy. pic.twitter.com/Ap6RnNpMlL — James Melville (@JamesMelville) November 16, 2017

Obama protecting endangered elephants wasn’t partisan.



Some things aren’t Democrat or Republican — just humanitarian.



Trump reversing the ban on elephant trophies should disgust all Americans. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 16, 2017

What good reason could Donald Trump have for reversing the Obama administration ban on import of elephant trophies from Africa? https://t.co/chjsbeA1J3 pic.twitter.com/puFh3ev6Bc — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) November 16, 2017

Infuriating. Will increase poaching, make communities more vulnerable & hurt conservation efforts: https://t.co/w3BT8tZzgw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 16, 2017

You're simply a psycho if you see an elephant and you think "its head will look mighty nice over my fireplace".



Trump's sons are psychos. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) November 16, 2017

The fact that Trump has lifted President Obama's ban on elephant trophies being imported into the country is a devastating blow to the survival of these beautiful animals. It's savage and pointless. It breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/iclfxN6TXr — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 16, 2017

Donald Trump reverses ban on trade in hunting trophies, meaning it's now easier for a dead elephant to enter the US than a Muslim. — HaveIGotNewsForYou (@haveigotnews) November 16, 2017

I hate getting political, but I cannot believe Donald Trump lifted the ban on elephant hunting trophy imports. This is a devastating to blow the conservation efforts of this already dwindling species. These are beautiful creatures and I want my kids to be able to see them pic.twitter.com/OiotqzscQJ — Trevor Douglas (@TrevorDmusic) November 17, 2017

The Trump administration said it will allow the importation of body parts from African elephants shot for sport, contending that encouraging wealthy big-game hunters to kill them will aid the vulnerable species.The US Fish and Wildlife Service said in a written notice that permitting elephants from Zimbabwe and Zambia to be brought back as trophies will raise money for conservation programs.A licensed two-week African elephant hunt can cost more than USD 50,000 per person, not including airfare, according to advertised rates.The change marks a shift in efforts to stop the importation of elephant tusks and hides, overriding a 2014 ban imposed by the Obama administration. The new policy applies to the remains of African elephants killed between January 2016 and December 2018."Legal, well-regulated sport hunting as part of a sound management program can benefit certain species by providing incentives to local communities to conserve those species and by putting much-needed revenue back into conservation," the agency said in a statement.Animal rights activists and environmental groups expressed skepticism that killing elephants could help save them.Wayne Pacelle, the president and CEO of The Humane Society of the United States, said the policy change sends the wrong signal amid international efforts to curb illegal poaching.Chris Cox, executive director of the National Rifle Association's Institute for Legislative Action, called the action "a significant step forward in having hunting receive the recognition it deserves as a tool of sound wildlife management, which had been all but buried in the previous administration.""By lifting the import ban on elephant trophies in Zimbabwe and Zambia the Trump administration underscored, once again, the importance of sound scientific wildlife management and regulated hunting to the survival and enhancement of game species in this country and worldwide," Cox said.President Donald Trump's two adult sons are avid trophy hunters. A photo of Donald Trump Jr. holding a knife and the bloody severed tail of an elephant he reportedly killed in Zimbabwe in 2011 has sparked outrage among animal rights activists.Illicit demand for elephant ivory has led to devastating losses from illegal poaching as the natural habitat available for the animals to roam has also dwindled by more than half.As a result, the number of African elephants has shrunk from about 5 million a century ago to about 400,000 remaining.According to the United Nations, as many as 100,000 African elephants were killed between 2010 and 2012. For forest elephants, the population declined by an estimated 62 percent between 2002 and 2011.The US decision comes as the longtime president of Zimbabwe was placed under house arrest this week by the nation's military, plunging the West African nation into political uncertainty.(With AP inputs)