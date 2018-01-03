Twitter Lashes Out At Arvind Kejriwal Over Rajya Sabha Nominations

#UPDATE - Kejriwal is like a dictator. Only his words matter in the party: Kumar Vishwas pic.twitter.com/CTkYRCbjQw — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 3, 2018

I used to say, whatever his other faults @ArvindKejriwal cannot be bought. Defended him against Kapil Mishra’s allegations.

Now I don’t know what to say.

Speechless, ashamed and numb. https://t.co/3rTpNssDVy — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) January 3, 2018

Never been a fan of Arvind Kejriwal. But, not choosing Kumar Vishwas for the Rajya Sabha and choosing some unknown losers instead shows he is no more than a politician with typical fears of anyone better than ordinary. — Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) January 3, 2018

#AAP #ArvindKejriwal “couldn't have been more blatant about their shady dealings,” in their selection of #RajyaSabha candidates, says a frustrated party member. Even when said in frustration, it’s still the truth. — Shalini Singh (@shaliniscribe) January 3, 2018

Can any AAP stooge now deny after the 3 Rajya Sabha nominations, that Kejriwal was a opportunist who rode public sentiment to power. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@Ish_Bhandari) January 3, 2018

AAP that was made from the ashes of Anna Andolan, on the promise of representing the common man, has nominated 2 khaas Aadmis, Narayan Das Gupta and Sushil Gupta, to the Rajya Sabha. Far from "aam aadmi" it is a party of "khaas aadmi". — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) January 3, 2018

AAP has resigned from Kumar Vishwas. — Kamlesh Singh | Bana de Lohagarh (@kamleshksingh) January 3, 2018

Arvind Kejriwal denied Kumar Vishwas a Rajya Sabha seat because he fears his position and power in party would get diminished

The man is suffering from paranoia — Anoop Chathoth (@anoopc) January 3, 2018

Kumar Vishwas after being ignored for RS. He would have been such a great speaker for AAP in Parliament @DrKumarVishwas pic.twitter.com/uv46oeV2N7 — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) January 3, 2018

Think.



Why was Sushil Gupta selected?



Now there is no diff between AAP and BSP. This leadership isn't worth supporting.



I can today say w/o any doubt - AAP has become corrupt.



After communal & caste vote bank politics - we hv crossed the last bastion - CORRUPTION — Mayank Gandhi (@mayankgandhi04) January 3, 2018

When time came for Kejriwal to give Dalit & Muslim representation in Rajya Sabha, he gave all tickets to upper caste ppl.



All male, not a single woman in AAP cabinet too. They don't consider women worthy of high posts?



Truly Aam 'Aadmi' Party https://t.co/4g0uzTFmeR — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) January 3, 2018

AAP party meetings be like pic.twitter.com/wMHOwUh2OP — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 11, 2015