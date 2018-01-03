GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Twitter Lashes Out At Arvind Kejriwal Over Rajya Sabha Nominations

People were not happy over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's selection of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:January 3, 2018, 5:16 PM IST
Twitter Lashes Out At Arvind Kejriwal Over Rajya Sabha Nominations
People were not happy over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's selection of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.
The fissures within the Aam Aadmi Party were out in the open on Wednesday when AAP leader Kumar Vishwas lashed out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the selection of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.

“A year-and-a-half ago in a meeting, Kejriwal smiled at me and said, we will hit you politically but ensure that you do not attain martyrdom. My only request is accept my martyrdom, and there is one rule for the martyrs, which is do not play with the dead body,” Vishwas said.




The Political Affairs Committee of Aam Aadmi Party, the party’s highest decision-making body, on Wednesday confirmed the names of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta as the party’s nominees for Rajya Sabha.

Former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav hit out at his ex-colleagues and said that he is "shocked and ashamed" at the development.




Soon people took to Twitter to express their disappointment over Kejriwal's decision.































