Twitter Lashes Out At Arvind Kejriwal Over Rajya Sabha Nominations
People were not happy over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's selection of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.
“A year-and-a-half ago in a meeting, Kejriwal smiled at me and said, we will hit you politically but ensure that you do not attain martyrdom. My only request is accept my martyrdom, and there is one rule for the martyrs, which is do not play with the dead body,” Vishwas said.
#UPDATE - Kejriwal is like a dictator. Only his words matter in the party: Kumar Vishwas pic.twitter.com/CTkYRCbjQw— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 3, 2018
The Political Affairs Committee of Aam Aadmi Party, the party’s highest decision-making body, on Wednesday confirmed the names of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta as the party’s nominees for Rajya Sabha.
Former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav hit out at his ex-colleagues and said that he is "shocked and ashamed" at the development.
I used to say, whatever his other faults @ArvindKejriwal cannot be bought. Defended him against Kapil Mishra’s allegations.— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) January 3, 2018
Now I don’t know what to say.
Speechless, ashamed and numb. https://t.co/3rTpNssDVy
Soon people took to Twitter to express their disappointment over Kejriwal's decision.
Never been a fan of Arvind Kejriwal. But, not choosing Kumar Vishwas for the Rajya Sabha and choosing some unknown losers instead shows he is no more than a politician with typical fears of anyone better than ordinary.— Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) January 3, 2018
#AAP #ArvindKejriwal “couldn't have been more blatant about their shady dealings,” in their selection of #RajyaSabha candidates, says a frustrated party member. Even when said in frustration, it’s still the truth.— Shalini Singh (@shaliniscribe) January 3, 2018
Can any AAP stooge now deny after the 3 Rajya Sabha nominations, that Kejriwal was a opportunist who rode public sentiment to power.— Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@Ish_Bhandari) January 3, 2018
AAP that was made from the ashes of Anna Andolan, on the promise of representing the common man, has nominated 2 khaas Aadmis, Narayan Das Gupta and Sushil Gupta, to the Rajya Sabha. Far from "aam aadmi" it is a party of "khaas aadmi".— Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) January 3, 2018
AAP has resigned from Kumar Vishwas.— Kamlesh Singh | Bana de Lohagarh (@kamleshksingh) January 3, 2018
Arvind Kejriwal denied Kumar Vishwas a Rajya Sabha seat because he fears his position and power in party would get diminished— Anoop Chathoth (@anoopc) January 3, 2018
The man is suffering from paranoia
Kumar Vishwas after being ignored for RS. He would have been such a great speaker for AAP in Parliament @DrKumarVishwas pic.twitter.com/uv46oeV2N7— Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) January 3, 2018
Think.— Mayank Gandhi (@mayankgandhi04) January 3, 2018
Why was Sushil Gupta selected?
Now there is no diff between AAP and BSP. This leadership isn't worth supporting.
I can today say w/o any doubt - AAP has become corrupt.
After communal & caste vote bank politics - we hv crossed the last bastion - CORRUPTION
When time came for Kejriwal to give Dalit & Muslim representation in Rajya Sabha, he gave all tickets to upper caste ppl.— Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) January 3, 2018
All male, not a single woman in AAP cabinet too. They don't consider women worthy of high posts?
Truly Aam 'Aadmi' Party https://t.co/4g0uzTFmeR
AAP party meetings be like pic.twitter.com/wMHOwUh2OP— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 11, 2015
