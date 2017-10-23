GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Loses Its Collective Calm As Dhinchak Pooja Enters Bigg Boss House

On her stint in Bigg Boss, Dhinchak Pooja, said in a statement issued by Colors channel, 'The show is a great platform for me. I don’t have any strategy in mind about how I am going to be once I am in. I just want to be myself and deal with situations and issues as they arise.'

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 23, 2017, 11:17 AM IST
Photo credits: @ColorsTV / Twitter
As if the ongoing drama in the Bigg Boss house was not enough, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has brought the newest contestant to the house. Pooja Jain aka Dhinchak Pooja who catapulted to fame after the Internet janta cringe-binge watched her songs such as Selfie Maine Le Le Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter, Swag Wali Topi, and Bapu Dede Thoda Cash became the first wild card entry of this season.

Her selfie song helped her become a household name as it garnered over 25 million views on the Internet.

On her stint in Bigg Boss, Pooja, said in a statement issued by Colors channel, "The show is a great platform for me. I don’t have any strategy in mind about how I am going to be once I am in. I just want to be myself and deal with situations and issues as they arise."

Now, seeing her on the national television, the Internet that made her popular, isn't much amused. While there were some who came out in her support, others stuck to cracking jokes.

































Earlier, Dhinchak Pooja had sent her fans into a frenzy after she confirmed that she was going to be a part of this season's Bigg Boss. In her audition video for the reality show, Pooja introduces herself in full swag and even warns the show's host Salman Khan, saying "beware". She then says the latest season of the controversial reality show is going to be the most popular one as she is entering the house.

