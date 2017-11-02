Twitter Makes a Khichdi Of Jokes After Rumours of it Being Declared the National Dish

Enough Khichdi cooked up on a fictitious 'National Dish’. It has only been put for a record entry in #WorldFoodIndia. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) November 1, 2017

Under PM Modi our national food should be khayali pulao https://t.co/9l0O3qwkjU — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) November 1, 2017

Khichdi is like Rahul Dravid. Never flashy or flamboyant, but it's the only thing that will rescue you when you are ill & few wickets down. — Roflindian (@Roflindian) November 1, 2017

Khichdi is MODI - Most Outstanding Delicacy of India — Venkronym Naidu (@VenkronymNaidu) November 1, 2017

If Khichdi is being accorded the status of National Food, then Ghee, Dahi, Papad and Achaar should immediately be declared National Friends. pic.twitter.com/bLX842WL1S — Roflindian (@Roflindian) November 1, 2017

I will allow #Khichdi to be declared as the national Dish of India only if roasted Papad is declared the national snack of India. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 2, 2017

#Khichdi should be exempt from GST then, right? — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) November 1, 2017

Actually #Khichdi isn't a bad idea for our Sick Economy. 😃 #NationalDish — Sadhavi Khosla (@sadhavi) November 1, 2017

Will Khichdi flavoured condoms now be the national contraceptive of India? — Tanvi (@sinpulsive) November 1, 2017

Population, Public transport, residency ,hospitals,jobs etc har jagah logo ki #khichdi hi hai.



No wonder it is 2 be India's national food. — Heer♥ (@m_hiral) November 1, 2017

If #Khichdi to be designated as national food, then Indians should also declare the one who okayed this proposal as national dolt — Debarati Majumder (@debarati_m) November 1, 2017

Honestly anything with paneer should be our national dish what is this khichdi just put some paneer and we're good — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) November 1, 2017

Khichdi with desi ghee, aachar, and curd is my comfort food. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 1, 2017

#Khichdi about to be declared as India's National Food. RT if you want #Raita to be declared as National Drink. 🙏 — Arvind Kejriwal (@TroluKejri) November 1, 2017

Indians: Modiji We are hungry!(100 in hunger index!)

Modi: Mitron, I will make #Khichdi as National dish. Eat it and prove your Nationalism. — Keerthi🌹 (@realkeerthi) November 1, 2017

The economy is sick, so #Khichdi as national dish is apt !! — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) November 1, 2017

Khichdi ke chaar yaar, dahi, papad,ghee, achaar - I want to know if the rest are also of national importance 😀 pic.twitter.com/wYB92seFMO — Kishi Arora (@kishiarora) November 1, 2017

The khichdi news also turned out to be a khichdi 😂😂 https://t.co/1Xid8FZDER — SamSays (@samjawed65) November 1, 2017

Check this tweet. Even MSM & many declared khichdi as National Food already which is false. It's merely an entry in #WorldFoodIndia https://t.co/nELWtfFJgV — SM Hoax Slayer (@SMHoaxSlayer) November 1, 2017

Instead of #Khichdi,



India's national food should be 'Kasam.'



A Punjabi son know the reason better than anyone!😂😎😋



What you think? — Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) November 1, 2017

Khichdi — prepared using rice, pulses, coarse cereals, and spices — has been selected as ‘Brand India Food’ because it symbolises the country's unity in diversity as it is a traditional Indian dish.Reacting to reports of ‘Khichdi’ being declared the national dish, Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday clarified that there are no plans to make such a declaration.Reports of renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor preparing over 800 kg khichdi at the World Food India event on November 4, in a bid to create world record and popularise it as brand India food globally, triggered the rumour that the traditional Indian dish would be declared national dish.A giant 'kadhai' (frying pan) of the capacity of 1,000 litres and 7 feet in diameter will be used for slow steam-cooking of more than 800 kg khichdi.The khichdi will be prepared by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who has been roped as the brand ambassador of the Great India Food Street for the three-day event starting November 3, being organised by Food Processing Ministry along with CII."Khichdi is the wonder staple food of India and is considered the healthiest prepared food in India and it is being eaten across length and breadth of India by rich and poor," Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal told reporters at the curtain raiser event.Khichdi symbolises India's great culture of unity in diversity at its best. Therefore, Khichdi has been selected the Brand India Food, she added.The cooked khichdi will be distributed to about 60,000 orphan children as well as guests present at the event. The khichdi will also be distributed to the Heads of Foreign Missions in India along with recipe.Brand India Khichdi's ingredients and the recipe will be popularised by Indian Foreign Missions throughout the world.The government will ensure that Khichdi is available in restaurants and kitchens around the world, an official statement said.(With PTI Inputs)