Twitter Pokes Fun As 'Aashiqui' Fame Actor Rahul Roy Joins BJP
Rahul Roy said that he wants to contribute towards the development of the country and is ready to take up any task entrusted to him by the BJP.
He said it was a significant day for him and thanked the party.
"The way Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have been taking the country forward and the way the perspective of the world towards India has changed in the past two years is remarkable. I am elated to have taken this decision," Roy told media persons.
Significant day for me today. The way @narendramodi & @AmitShah ji have been taking the country forward,also in changing the view how the world looks at India now,is remarkable: Rahul Roy— Om Prakash Mathur (@OmMathur_bjp) November 18, 2017
I welcome Rahul & look forward to his work for the upliftment of the needy & the deserving pic.twitter.com/6mSjbYRioL
#RahulRoy joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel at the party headquarters.https://t.co/1JsDkEcdOF— News18 (@CNNnews18) November 18, 2017
Roy made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 in the 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui. He acted in movies like 'Junoon' and 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee'.
The actor also won the first season of TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'.
Of course, the social media took notice of this and had a field day. In fact, Rahul Roy was the top trend on Saturday.
#rahulroy is now trending in Indiahttps://t.co/Eb4tjtmg9A pic.twitter.com/GU2lGgqQxi— Trendsmap India (@TrendsmapIndia) November 18, 2017
Here's the exhibit:
Actor Rahul Roy expected to join @BJP4India today. #DheereDheereSePartyMainAana— Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) November 18, 2017
Rahul's love interest then vs Now !!#RahulRoy pic.twitter.com/89enrMGCZH— Boring... (@graphicalcomic) November 18, 2017
Actor Rahul Roy joins BJP. News might throw Mahesh Bhatt off balance pic.twitter.com/ua3Ue98fVf— Amarjeet Singhdeo (@amarsocial) November 18, 2017
#RahulRoy— Prabal (@Pinku0325) November 18, 2017
Proves that BJP is the last resort of flop, forgotten, untalented , failed actors.
Rahul is a Big Time loser
#RahulRoy reading joining letter from #BJP ! pic.twitter.com/VwRr34ekrw— Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) November 18, 2017
So happy that #RahulRoy is relevant again. #Junoon #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/JOdB2fk7Bz— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) November 18, 2017
#RahulRoy joins BJP.— Arnab Goswami (@the_sashiks) November 18, 2017
Public: pic.twitter.com/HBsAGMRKBZ
The next statement of #RahulRoy will be. "My Films were flopped because of Congress. They have done nothing for me in 60 years".— Anjana Kumari (🇮🇳INC🇮🇳) (@Ak1991Jan) November 18, 2017
Tere dal par sanam, chale aaye https://t.co/N9QOUzTanT— Arpit Agrawal (@Appy_Fizzz) November 18, 2017
Rahul Roy has joined BJP. Thank you @narendramodi ji for taking a big step to reduce unemployment in this country.— Punster® (@Pun_Starr) November 18, 2017
