2-min read

Twitter Pokes Fun As Sarah Sanders Thinks Kennedy And JFK Were Two Different Presidents

While speaking to reporters, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, referred to JFK and Kennedy as two different presidents.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 1, 2017, 5:38 PM IST
Twitter Pokes Fun As Sarah Sanders Thinks Kennedy And JFK Were Two Different Presidents
Photo credits: Getty Images
If you think you're having a bad day at work, you may have to reconsider it.

While speaking to reporters, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, referred to JFK and Kennedy as two different presidents. It all started when Sanders, who was defending White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's comments in which he called Confederate General Robert E. Lee "an honourable man," asserted that "all of our leaders have flaws."

"Washington, Jefferson, JFK, Roosevelt, Kennedy-- that doesn't diminish their contributions to our country, and it certainly can't erase them from our history. And General Kelly was simply making the point that just because history isn't perfect, doesn't mean that it's not our history," she said.

Her blunder, however, didn't go unnoticed.

Many Twitter users took notice of Sanders' gaffe and were quick to point it out on the microblogging site.

































(h/t CBS News)
