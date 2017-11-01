Twitter Pokes Fun As Sarah Sanders Thinks Kennedy And JFK Were Two Different Presidents
While speaking to reporters, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, referred to JFK and Kennedy as two different presidents.
Photo credits: Getty Images
If you think you're having a bad day at work, you may have to reconsider it.
While speaking to reporters, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, referred to JFK and Kennedy as two different presidents. It all started when Sanders, who was defending White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's comments in which he called Confederate General Robert E. Lee "an honourable man," asserted that "all of our leaders have flaws."
"Washington, Jefferson, JFK, Roosevelt, Kennedy-- that doesn't diminish their contributions to our country, and it certainly can't erase them from our history. And General Kelly was simply making the point that just because history isn't perfect, doesn't mean that it's not our history," she said.
Her blunder, however, didn't go unnoticed.
Many Twitter users took notice of Sanders' gaffe and were quick to point it out on the microblogging site.
(h/t CBS News)
HI GUYS SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS THINKS JFK AND KENNEDY WERE TWO DIFFERENT PRESIDENTS HAVE A GREAT AFTERNOON. pic.twitter.com/yfxT9MJw5e
— Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) October 31, 2017
In case you missed it, today Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn't know President JFK & President Kennedy were the same man.pic.twitter.com/qPdRFbzBQE
— Ricky Davila 🇵🇷 (@TheRickyDavila) November 1, 2017
Sarah Sanders in response to a question about slavery:
“All of our leaders have flaws; Washington, Jefferson, JFK, Roosevelt, Kennedy...”
— Matt Caplan (@CaplanMatt) October 31, 2017
Someone please let Sarah Huckabee Sanders know JFK and Kennedy are the same person. Thanks.@PressSec pic.twitter.com/kWvTuFhmax
— Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
The WH spokesperson Sarah Huckster Sanders doesn't know that JFK and John F. Kennedy are the same person.
— Pesach Lattin 🌠 (@pacelattin) October 31, 2017
Someone should probably tell @SarahHuckabee that "JFK" and "Kennedy" were the same guy.https://t.co/XHggaNYFcI
— John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) November 1, 2017
My 11 year old said, "How dumb can she be, I even know that JFK is John F. Kennedy!" LoL
— LoveTrissy (@LoveTrissy) November 1, 2017
Her two favorite restaurants are KFC and Kentucky Fried Chicken.
— Michael Bednarski (@mikebednarski) November 1, 2017
Just watched a clip of SHS listing both JFK *and* Kennedy as Presidents. pic.twitter.com/grT82EqTR4
— Busty Shackleford 💀 (@Wyndgrove) October 31, 2017
The White House Press Secretary just mentioned JFK & Kennedy as if they were two separate people. God help us. pic.twitter.com/lCZ6APuQIf
— deray (@deray) October 31, 2017
Sarah . SARAH!
JFK & Kennedy were one in the same person .
pic.twitter.com/LUCRUMsesX
— St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) October 31, 2017
