Twitter Reacts Strongly As Anitha, the Face of NEET Protests, Commits Suicide

Nirmala Seetharaman in an interview proudly announced that centre would support a TN ordinance on NEET. Centre refused later. #Ripanitha — Vasu (@vasudevan_k) September 1, 2017

#NEET is structured war by #Delhi against poor, the nonHindi, the nonCBSE. #anitha was murdered by their judiciary, CBSE & MCI. @quizderek — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) September 1, 2017

#Anitha commits sucide

She is the one who filed a case against NEET in Supreme Court

Her mark

10th - 476

12th - 1176 Cut off - 196

NEET - 86 — Robo Sankar (@ImRoboSankar) September 1, 2017

On #Anitha's death, Kamal Haasan says, it is a tragedy that should not have happened. Everyone should reunite and raise their voice. — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) September 1, 2017

Such a bright star lost so quickly My heart goes out to her family and friends. #RIPAnitha May God give them the strength to cope with this — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) September 1, 2017

👏🏼👏🏼what a shamless ppl ..did she really deserve it ? 💔 #NeetKillsAnitha #RIPAnitha ❤️ hope ur in a better place ...Gud going govt !! pic.twitter.com/KiIWJx0xMa — suza kumar (@suza888) September 1, 2017

This is so heartbreaking!! A talented & educated soul has been murdered in the name of #NEET My condolences to the family. #RIPAnitha 😪😪😪 — Sri Divya (@i_Sri_Divya) September 1, 2017

#Anitha Who Fought Against #NEET In SC Committed Suicide, After Centre Said TN Can't Be Exempted. She Had 1176/1200 Marks In +2. #RIPAnitha pic.twitter.com/xNhDQ7pNwO — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 1, 2017

Let's observe a minute of silence this evening for #Anitha. Also I urge students to not lose hope, options are many. We will win. #RIPAnitha — Aditi Ravindranath (@aditi1231) September 1, 2017

Education should be a state subject.. Centre has no business to interfere in state's higher education.. #NEETkillsAnitha #RIPAnitha pic.twitter.com/FwGjTtS46c — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 1, 2017

S Anitha, the 17-year-old Dalit girl who was the face of the fight against NEET, took her life on Friday just over a week after Supreme Court ruled that medical admissions in Tamil Nadu will be based on the national admission test.The SC directive came as a huge setback for thousands of students who had hoped for a positive response, including Anitha. Daughter of a daily wage laborer, she had failed to secure herself a seat in medical course leaving her disappointed. Anitha, who was one of the respondents against the plea in the Supreme Court, committed suicide at her residence in Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu.Anitha had secured 1176 out of 1200 in her board examination, but she secured just 86 out of 700 in NEET which is why she didn't get an admission in a medical college. After scoring a high cut-off of 199.75 for engineering and 196.75 for medicine, she was offered a seat in aeronautical engineering at the Madras Institute of Technology. The young girl also secured a place for Bachelor of Veterinary Science in Veterinary College at Orathanadu. Anitha, however, wanted to do something else. “I want to be a doctor,” she’d been reported as saying.Coming from a poor family, Anitha moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on MBBS admissions in state-run medical hospitals based on NEET scores. In her petition, she said NEET implementation will destroy the ambitions of many students from rural Tamil Nadu.Kamal Haasan put the blame on the politicians for being busy 'bargaining' instead of arguing in the court."Is there anything more vile than this? I don't care about the girl's hometown or caste. She is my daughter. We must forget which political party we belong to and fight for her. We have missed a good would-be doctor. We formed the government instead of arguing in the court, we are bargaining. Only if such incidents will teach them a lesson. People must fight for her," said Haasan.State Health Minister C Vijaya Bhaskar told Network18: "Anitha supported the TN Government in this case but unfortunately it happened like this. It is very saddening and heartbreaking. Though other Governments supported NEET, we opposed it. Due to the SC order, we had to abide by NEET. We appeal to students to be brave and strong in times of distress.”