Twitter Reacts Strongly As Anitha, the Face of NEET Protests, Commits Suicide

Coming from a poor family, Anitha moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on MBBS admissions in state-run medical hospitals based on NEET scores.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 1, 2017, 6:50 PM IST
S Anitha, the 17-year-old Dalit girl who was the face of the fight against NEET, took her life on Friday just over a week after Supreme Court ruled that medical admissions in Tamil Nadu will be based on the national admission test.

The SC directive came as a huge setback for thousands of students who had hoped for a positive response, including Anitha. Daughter of a daily wage laborer, she had failed to secure herself a seat in medical course leaving her disappointed. Anitha, who was one of the respondents against the plea in the Supreme Court, committed suicide at her residence in Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu.

Anitha had secured 1176 out of 1200 in her board examination, but she secured just 86 out of 700 in NEET which is why she didn't get an admission in a medical college. After scoring a high cut-off of 199.75 for engineering and 196.75 for medicine, she was offered a seat in aeronautical engineering at the Madras Institute of Technology. The young girl also secured a place for Bachelor of Veterinary Science in Veterinary College at Orathanadu. Anitha, however, wanted to do something else. “I want to be a doctor,” she’d been reported as saying.





Coming from a poor family, Anitha moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on MBBS admissions in state-run medical hospitals based on NEET scores. In her petition, she said NEET implementation will destroy the ambitions of many students from rural Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan put the blame on the politicians for being busy 'bargaining' instead of arguing in the court.

"Is there anything more vile than this? I don't care about the girl's hometown or caste. She is my daughter. We must forget which political party we belong to and fight for her. We have missed a good would-be doctor. We formed the government instead of arguing in the court, we are bargaining. Only if such incidents will teach them a lesson. People must fight for her," said Haasan.


State Health Minister C Vijaya Bhaskar told Network18: "Anitha supported the TN Government in this case but unfortunately it happened like this. It is very saddening and heartbreaking. Though other Governments supported NEET, we opposed it. Due to the SC order, we had to abide by NEET. We appeal to students to be brave and strong in times of distress.”


Twitterati took to the micro blogging site to express their anger and disappointment.




















































